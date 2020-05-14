Events cancelled in Mahood Lake corridor

A number of events have been cancelled in the Mahood Lake corridor including:

– The Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCCS) Meet and Greet on May 17.

– The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiliary Bake Sale on May 17.

– The Celebration of Life for Ruth Allan on May 17 (tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 5).

– The MSCCS annual general meeting postponed from June 20.

– The DLDVFD-LA Family Bingo from June 24 through September 2.

– The MSCCS Canada Day celebrations on July 1.

– The Sulphurous/Hathaway Fishing Derby on August 1.

– The DLDVFD Fishing Derby on August 1 and 2.

