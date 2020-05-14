Events cancelled in Mahood Lake corridor

A number of events have been cancelled in the Mahood Lake corridor including:
– The Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCCS) Meet and Greet on May 17.
– The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiliary Bake Sale on May 17.
– The Celebration of Life for Ruth Allan on May 17 (tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 5).
– The MSCCS annual general meeting postponed from June 20.
– The DLDVFD-LA Family Bingo from June 24 through September 2.
– The MSCCS Canada Day celebrations on July 1.
– The Sulphurous/Hathaway Fishing Derby on August 1.
– The DLDVFD Fishing Derby on August 1 and 2.
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.