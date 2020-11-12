Events around the South Cariboo

Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicked off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicked off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Volunteer Murray Casey serves some tea to Gayle Andresen at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House, which reopened to the public on Oct. 1. Only six people are allowed in the centre at one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Volunteer Murray Casey serves some tea to Gayle Andresen at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House, which reopened to the public on Oct. 1. Only six people are allowed in the centre at one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
The Starry Nights display as seen on the 100 Mile House General Hospital in 2017. File photo.

Thursday, November 12

Friendship Centre Drop-In

Stemet7uw’i Friendship Centre’s drop-in program is organized for safe social distancing. Catch up with old friends and make new ones at Stemete7uw’i.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

➔ Behind the log church at the corner of Horse Lake Rd. and Blackstock Rd., about one km east of Hwy 97

Saturday, November 14

Outdoor Interlakes Christmas Craft Market

15 tables of great gift ideas, Christmas lights and bonfire, concession with hearty food and warm drinks, mulled wine and hot apple cider for the adults. For the safety of everybody, please wear a mask. For info call: 250-593-4869

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

➔ Interlakes Community Complex

Coats for All 2020

Warm winter clothing will be available at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church for working families or those who don’t normally access distribution sites at Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

➔ Corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock Road

Thursday, November 19

Ten Thousand Villages Market

Shop with intention, find that perfect Christmas gift and support the 100 Mile Community Hall. Running over four days, the second annual fundraiser will feature handcrafted gifts and a variety of food and beverages from around the world.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thurs-Sat.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

➔ 100 Mile Community Hall

100 Mile Caregiver Support Group

The 100 Mile Caregiver Support Group meets the 1st and the 3rd Thursday of every month. The informal meeting, which includes physical distancing, is open to those caring for a family member at home or in long-term care, or who have recently lost a family member. More info: 250-395-6142

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

➔ St. Timothy’s Anglican Church basement, corner of Horse Lake Road and Blackstock Road

Friday, November 20

Candy Cane Lane/Pictures with Santa

Celebrate the opening of Candy Cane Lane and get pictures with Santa (first-come-first-served, pre-registration required at 100milesanta.com

2-6 p.m Nov. 20 and noon-4 pm Nov. 21.

➔ In front of the 100 Mile Community Hall

Starry Nights Fundraiser

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser will kick off Friday, Nov. 20 and run until Sunday, Jan. 31, with the running theme of lighting up the hospital with stars. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward. Due to COVID-19, there be no public event outside the hospital when the lights are turned on.

➔ 100 Mile District General Hospital

