Events around the South Cariboo

Thursday, November 12
Friendship Centre Drop-In
Stemet7uw’i Friendship Centre’s drop-in program is organized for safe social distancing. Catch up with old friends and make new ones at Stemete7uw’i.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
➔ Behind the log church at the corner of Horse Lake Rd. and Blackstock Rd., about one km east of Hwy 97
Saturday, November 14
Outdoor Interlakes Christmas Craft Market
15 tables of great gift ideas, Christmas lights and bonfire, concession with hearty food and warm drinks, mulled wine and hot apple cider for the adults. For the safety of everybody, please wear a mask. For info call: 250-593-4869
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
➔ Interlakes Community Complex
Coats for All 2020
Warm winter clothing will be available at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church for working families or those who don’t normally access distribution sites at Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
➔ Corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock Road
Thursday, November 19
Ten Thousand Villages Market
Shop with intention, find that perfect Christmas gift and support the 100 Mile Community Hall. Running over four days, the second annual fundraiser will feature handcrafted gifts and a variety of food and beverages from around the world.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thurs-Sat.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
➔ 100 Mile Community Hall
100 Mile Caregiver Support Group
The 100 Mile Caregiver Support Group meets the 1st and the 3rd Thursday of every month. The informal meeting, which includes physical distancing, is open to those caring for a family member at home or in long-term care, or who have recently lost a family member. More info: 250-395-6142
10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19
➔ St. Timothy’s Anglican Church basement, corner of Horse Lake Road and Blackstock Road
Friday, November 20
Candy Cane Lane/Pictures with Santa
Celebrate the opening of Candy Cane Lane and get pictures with Santa (first-come-first-served, pre-registration required at 100milesanta.com
2-6 p.m Nov. 20 and noon-4 pm Nov. 21.
➔ In front of the 100 Mile Community Hall
Starry Nights Fundraiser
The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser will kick off Friday, Nov. 20 and run until Sunday, Jan. 31, with the running theme of lighting up the hospital with stars. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward. Due to COVID-19, there be no public event outside the hospital when the lights are turned on.
➔ 100 Mile District General Hospital