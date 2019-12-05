Enjoy breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7

People can visit the jolly man in both 100 Mile and 108 Mile

Kaitlyn Piccolo (bottom) and Marley Stusrud (far right) were Santa’s Grade 7 helpers during Breakfast with Santa at the 108 Mile Community Hall in 2018. (Monika Patterson - File photo)

Santa Claus will be around the South Cariboo this Saturday (Dec. 7) to enjoy some pancakes and sausages with the children of the area.

From 9 to 11 a.m., children can flock the Valley Room next to Martin Exeter Hall or the 108 Mile Community Hall for some breakfast and take pictures with the jolly ol’ fellow who can somehow squeeze into chimney’s to deliver presents on Christmas.

Martina Dopf, the publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press, has taken over as organizer for the 100 Mile event from Val Streber.

“I have some big shoes to fill as she has done a wonderful job in the past spearheading the event.”

Santa will be available for pictures and Dopf said she has been hearing rumours that he may even bring some presents. There will also be live music.

“I have received a lot of support from the community in the past few weeks,” said Dopf. “The 100 Mile House Lions will be cooking the breakfast, Save-On-Foods is donating most breakfast items, Red Rock Grill is donating the pancake mix.”

She also added that Centennial Law and Donna Barnett have sponsored the raffle toys. The raffle will fundraise to help pay for the rent of the Valley Room next year. Staff from the Western Financial Group will be helping Santa with the gifts and Nicole Weir and Jasmine Kreschuk will sing and play Christmas Carols. There are also many more volunteers helping out behind the scenes

“Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no cost.”

The breakfast at the 108 Community Hall is co-hosted by the 108 Mile Lions Club, the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association and the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have the Girl Guides and they have a table there and they do games, maybe some paintings or such, with the children. We leave it up to them,” said Ingrid Meyer, one of the organizers of the event. “The 108 Fire Department has a fishing game where the children can fish for a stuffed animal.”

Children can then take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Clause, which is free. Breakfast is also free and children are also given a free balloon with the photo.

Attendees need to pre-register for the breakfast.

“We just need to know to prepare the goody bags. Every child is getting a goody bag.”

The bag includes donations from local businesses, such as cookies from the Lac la Hache Bakery and oranges from the 108 Mile Supermarket.

Children get into the event for free but must be accompanied by an adult, who has to pay $4. Organizers are also asking people to bring in donations of non-perishable food which will be given to the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank as well as Loaves and Fishes.

