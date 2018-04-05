Easter Egg Hunt, bingo, snow and more

Father Winter is still hanging on, sure would love for it to warm up! In the twenty years since I have lived here, I don’t think there has been one Easter where it hasn’t snowed regardless of the date on the calendar. Last year was ridiculous enough with all the wildfires and so far this winter has been absolutely nuts!

Share shed

Preventative measures have been taken at our share shed to keep the culprits out of the workers’ building anyways. So far I haven’t heard one murmur of a recent break-in so hopefully, it will be enough to do the trick and keep them out!

Easter Ham

The Easter Ham Bingo was very well attended, over 100 hopefuls were out trying to win the big jackpot or at least the other two jackpots that are growing. With that many people out, regular games paid out a nice prize as well as the specialty games. Good news, all the jackpots are still intact and it will be very busy again this week or until the progressive jackpot is won. Come on out and join us for a night of fun, yes it can be noisy with a bit of an adrenaline rush if getting close to winning!

Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt was very well attended at the Community Hall on April 1, with many parents and children! All activities were held inside due to the unpredictable weather, all parents were totally appreciative of the forethought. Most of the hall was blocked off so the mess was confined to just one area. All the kids had a blast popping all the balloons and rooting around looking for the eggs and candies hidden among them, the 5-year-olds and younger got to go in first and get a head start. Two tables were set up for the cupcake decorating and two set up for arts and crafts. Everyone that participated in the decorating was awarded a prize and judging from the big smiles on the faces, this event was a total success! Good job Brittany and Elisha!

Congratulations

Congratulations go out this week to Erma and Eben Tanner who celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary!

Thrift store

The Thrift store is reopening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 for the season. Everyone has been anxiously waiting; it’s always fun to go and check out the new stock that has been set out. Judy and her volunteers have been working hard to get it all ready for us.