Preston Frizzi and Memphis Rosette proudly show off the soil samples they collected from the 100 Mile Community Garden on a sunny Friday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Preston Frizzi and Memphis Rosette proudly show off the soil samples they collected from the 100 Mile Community Garden on a sunny Friday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Earth Day clean-up slated for South Cariboo

Schools planning to hit the community Thursday, April 22

Students around the South Cariboo are getting ready to clean up the earth in this community Thursday.

The annual Earth Day celebrations will likely be a little different than usual, given that COVID protocols will be in place, but several schools are making plans to honour the event, which started on April 22, 1970, amid a push for environmental reform.

Earth Day came about because of an emerging public consciousness about the planet amid environmental issues like increased air pollution and massive consumption of fossil fuels in the 1960s.

The bestselling book “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson also raised public concern for living organisms and the links between pollution and public health.

At 100 Mile elementary, teacher Margot Shaw said classes will go out throughout the day in rotation to clean up Centennial Park and surrounding areas.

Other schools, such as Mile 108 and Horse Lake elementary schools are also considering Earth Day events.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students, meanwhile, will go out in individual classes, starting at the high school and spreading out across town to clean up litter all day Thursday, said teacher Tai St-Pierre. A wildlife-friendly webinar will also be offered to PSO students during lunchtime to discuss principles of food, water, shelter and safety of animals.

Since the first Earth Day 50 years ago, many strides have been made in the environmental movement.

This grassroots initiative gave rise to the establishment of the environmental protection agencies, the clean air acts and the clean water acts. Public demand for environmental safeguards grew in the second half of the 20th century, and those demands have grown stronger in recent years.

Reduce, reuse, recycle is now a mantra for many people. Mitigating or avoiding environmental effects, proper waste disposal, reduction in water discharge, and emphasis on reducing, reusing and recycling have become important components of environmental wellness.

And people are being educated at earlier stages on the importance of environmental mindfulness.

For example, core subjects of the environmental movement are increasingly covered in elementary schools.

Twenty million people turned out for the first Earth Day in the United States. Today, more than 190 countries, including Canada, are engaged, and more than one billion individuals are mobilized for action every Earth Day.

But although great progress has been made since Earth Day made its debut in 1970, there is still much work to be done.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Admin staff keep busy with new challenges at District office
Next story
Community hall taking shape in 70 Mile House

Just Posted

Velós Pontinen puts the finishing touches on the windows and siding on the gable ends at the 70 Mile House Community Hall. The outdoor upgrades are moving along smoothly in the warm spring-like weather. (Ken Alexander photo)
Community hall taking shape in 70 Mile House

Ken Alexander 70 Mile column

BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site of a blaze across from Churn Creek.
BC Wildfire Service battling blaze across from Churn Creek

The 64-hectare fire is believed to be human-caused.

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The location of the fire north of Forest Grove. (BC Wildfire Dashboard photo)
BC Wildfire responding to 22-hectare blaze near Forest Grove

The fire, near Wilcox Road, is slowly moving in a south-east direction

Sheena Elias has worked in various administrative roles at the District of 100 Mile House office for nearly two years. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Admin staff keep busy with new challenges at District office

Willingness to learn new things essential to being a part of support admin team

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Most Read