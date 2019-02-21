Ducks Unlimited Canada chapter fundraiser returns to 100 Mile House

The annual fundraiser for the local Ducks Unlimited Canada chapter returns to 100 Mile House this weekend.

The popular banquet – which often sells out – takes place Saturday at the 100 Mile Community Hall, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Cariboo Camo”.

Dinner – provided by Red Rock Grill this year – will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live and silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses and artists, as well as Ducks Unlimited merchandise.

According to Chris Nickless, chair of the local Ducks Unlimited committee, there are a few tickets left for pre-sale at Donex and LifeCycle Financial ($40), but tickets will not be sold at the door.

“Proceeds from the event go towards conservation, restoration and management of wetlands and habitats for North American waterfowl,” Nickless says.

“Some local projects include the Walker Valley, 100 Mile Marsh, 130 Mile/San Jose river marshlands and more.”

Among the items up for auction at this year’s banquet will be artwork donated by Vance Theoret, Bobbie Crane, Tom Godin and Randy Broadway, along with items contributed by local businesses.

Nickless says the group is “very thankful” for these contributions, which help make the annual event a rousing success for those who attend and for the group’s endeavours.

For more info, visit www.ducks.ca and don’t forget to wear your camo gear.

“There might be a prize for best dressed,” Nickless points out. “If we can find you, that is.”

