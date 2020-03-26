Duck Race cancelled until further notice

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake and Watch Lake area

This is to inform our residents that all Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association monthly meetings, as well as the Duck Race scheduled on May 17, has been cancelled until further notice due to the COVIC-19 pandemic.

As for the Gymkhanas in July and August, this will be discussed with the members at the beginning of June to decide whether or not to hold the event. I will let our community know the outcome as soon as I am informed about this decision.

WLNGLVFD Auxiliary

After much discussion, the members of the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary decided to cancel the AGM on May 28 and future meetings, as well as, postponing the yearly Bake/Garage Sale scheduled on May 16 until further notice. This is due to the situation with the COVIC-19 pandemic.

The ladies will wait until June to decide if the sale will be rescheduled or cancelled.

Special Wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to Jim Hicks for March 26. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy anniversary to George and Candace Tyler. They will be celebrating this special day on April 2.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD are looking for full-time residents to become firefighters. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, please contact Acting Chief Mark Bulman 250-456-2151 or Training Office Guy Poliseno 250-395-9082.

– WLDWI meetings are cancelled until further notice due to the COVIC-19 pandemic. Please contact Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 if you have any questions.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or new you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Just Posted

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

B.C. Interior First Nation on 14-day lockdown as precaution against COVID-19

Esk’et is requiring all community members to remain inside homes or yards at all times

Man, 32, missing from Jasper may have stopped through Williams Lake: RCMP

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

MLA Barnett hosting virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority

Citizens can ask questions, hopefully get answers, Barnett said

COVID-19: School District 27 Supt. Chris Van der Mark sends letter to parents on next steps

The district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Most Read