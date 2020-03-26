Duck Race cancelled until further notice

This is to inform our residents that all Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association monthly meetings, as well as the Duck Race scheduled on May 17, has been cancelled until further notice due to the COVIC-19 pandemic.

As for the Gymkhanas in July and August, this will be discussed with the members at the beginning of June to decide whether or not to hold the event. I will let our community know the outcome as soon as I am informed about this decision.

WLNGLVFD Auxiliary

After much discussion, the members of the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary decided to cancel the AGM on May 28 and future meetings, as well as, postponing the yearly Bake/Garage Sale scheduled on May 16 until further notice. This is due to the situation with the COVIC-19 pandemic.

The ladies will wait until June to decide if the sale will be rescheduled or cancelled.

Special Wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to Jim Hicks for March 26. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy anniversary to George and Candace Tyler. They will be celebrating this special day on April 2.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD are looking for full-time residents to become firefighters. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, please contact Acting Chief Mark Bulman 250-456-2151 or Training Office Guy Poliseno 250-395-9082.

– WLDWI meetings are cancelled until further notice due to the COVIC-19 pandemic. Please contact Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 if you have any questions.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or new you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

Community