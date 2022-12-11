Drive through hamper event in Forest Grove

Food and toys will be accepted on Saturday, Dec. 17

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department Society (FGVFD Society) is holding a drive-through Christmas hamper event on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations of food items, unwrapped toys, gifts for seniors, dry goods, toiletries or even cash may be dropped off at Firehall #1, 4518 Canim-Hendrix Road in Forest Grove.

All items collected will be delivered to Loaves and Fishes in 100 Mile House for distribution.

Kaysha Johnson, president of the FGVFD Society, urged anyone who would like to volunteer at the hamper event or needs help to get their donated items to the hall, to call the fire department at 250-397-2122.

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department Society helps provide members with food on long calls, offers logistical help, fundraising and more.

Both the fire department and the society are accepting new members.



