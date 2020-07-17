Drive-in cinema raised $875 for South Cariboo CMHA

People watch Disney’s Aladdin from their cars on a temporary drive-in screen behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye photo)

A drive-in on Friday raised $875 for the South Cariboo branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, according to organizer Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye.

The movie Aladdin was shown on a temporary screen paid for by FORTIS BC who are sponsoring a tour across the province over the summer through FreshAirCinema.

“It was a really unique opportunity to not have expenses,” she says. “I just felt like it was an opportunity for the community to have a nice event and give what they can so I didn’t really have any expectations. I’m actually impressed with that amount of money really because you’re only allowed to have 50 cars there.”

The number of cars must have been close to 50, she says, though she didn’t count and the crew from FreshAirCinema handled all the tickets. They also put on a free movie on Saturday in Lone Butte. She said they were great to work with.

The overall setup on the back parking lot behind the arena was perfect, she says, adding that with the screen four stories high it was really impressive.

If the opportunity came around again they would do it a second time for sure, she says.

“I really would love if FORTIS BC or even if any local businesses wanted to sponsor an event like that next summer or even this summer towards the end of the summer.”

It would be ideal to have it in the first week of September, she says, when it gets dark a little earlier.

“If anybody wants to bring them back I would certainly be willing to be involved in helping organize it.”

She thanks the community for supporting it.

