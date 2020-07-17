People watch Disney’s Aladdin from their cars on a temporary drive-in screen behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye photo)

Drive-in cinema raised $875 for South Cariboo CMHA

‘I’m actually impressed with that amount of money’

A drive-in on Friday raised $875 for the South Cariboo branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, according to organizer Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye.

The movie Aladdin was shown on a temporary screen paid for by FORTIS BC who are sponsoring a tour across the province over the summer through FreshAirCinema.

“It was a really unique opportunity to not have expenses,” she says. “I just felt like it was an opportunity for the community to have a nice event and give what they can so I didn’t really have any expectations. I’m actually impressed with that amount of money really because you’re only allowed to have 50 cars there.”

The number of cars must have been close to 50, she says, though she didn’t count and the crew from FreshAirCinema handled all the tickets. They also put on a free movie on Saturday in Lone Butte. She said they were great to work with.

The overall setup on the back parking lot behind the arena was perfect, she says, adding that with the screen four stories high it was really impressive.

If the opportunity came around again they would do it a second time for sure, she says.

“I really would love if FORTIS BC or even if any local businesses wanted to sponsor an event like that next summer or even this summer towards the end of the summer.”

It would be ideal to have it in the first week of September, she says, when it gets dark a little earlier.

“If anybody wants to bring them back I would certainly be willing to be involved in helping organize it.”

She thanks the community for supporting it.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth invited to apply to climate change program

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley still not open for tourism

Travellers are being advised most accommodations and sites remain closed

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Drive-in cinema raised $875 for South Cariboo CMHA

‘I’m actually impressed with that amount of money’

Youth invited to apply to climate change program

Deadline to apply is July 19

100 Mile RCMP number shutdown until tomorrow

The public is asked to call 911 if they need to get in contact with the police

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Most Read