Dozens wrangled at Three-Year-Old Round-Up

Roland Bouwknecht tests how high he can build two towers of blocks at the Three-Year-Old Roun-Up last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cosmo Groeneveld bounces on a toy horse at 100 Mile House’s Three-Year-Old Round-Up. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cosmo Groeneveld bounces on a toy horse at 100 Mile House’s Three-Year-Old Round-Up. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Malcolm Thomas plays on a toy pig at this year’s Three-Year-Old Round-Up.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roland Bouwknecht tests how high he can build a tower of blocks at the Three-Year-Old Round-Up last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Graham Fast (left) snacks on some cheerios while listening to a story read by his grandmother Karen Anderson to his sister Linden Fast. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dozens of families attended this year’s Three-Year-Old-Round-Up in 100 Mile House.

School District 27 early learning co-ordinator Beulah Munson was all smiles Saturday as she watched children play with one another and several different service providers. Munson said the turnout bodes well for the future of this annual event in 100 Mile House.

“We’ve had a really great turnout, lots of families and people making really good connections with the service providers that are here,” Munson said. “All the kids seem to be really participating at every station, which is fantastic to see.”

The event is aimed at connecting families and children with local service providers including the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy. At each station, children got to play games that tested their colour recognition, problem-solving and gross motor skills.

Stephanie Salzbrenner came out for the roundup with her husband and their son Roland Bouwknecht. Salzbrenner said they’re trying to get Roland into more activities and thought the event would be a perfect way to see what’s available. She also noted it was a good opportunity for both of them to make new friends

“It’s excellent. It’s got tons of activities for your three-year-old to build on their education and their skills,” Salzbrenner said. “We tried StrongStart last week for him and that went well too. It’s important for their development because it builds their social skills.”

Munson said she was happy to see both dads and moms in attendance. She encourages anyone with a two-year-old to plan to attend next year’s event.

“We’re hoping to get people looking forward to it so that way everyone is getting out and getting that valuable information,” Munson said.



