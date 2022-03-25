Dozens turn out for seniors’ luncheon

The Seniors’ Cabin Fever Luncheon March 6 was a huge success with 46 people turning up for the event – the first since 2019. Conversation flowed as people enjoyed a variety of soups, sandwiches and the most delectable desserts.

Special thanks to Cat Armitage for making most of the desserts. After lunch, everyone relaxed over coffee while playing what can only be described as an interesting few games of Bingo. All in all, a most enjoyable afternoon. Thank you to all the volunteers for their hard work in putting on this event.

Hall Events

O.U.T. Group (Coffee & chat for the ladies) 1st & 3rd Tuesdays

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bring your own drinks.

For paid-up community association members. If you are interested in getting to know some of the other ladies in our community, contact Mary at 250-395-1994. Covid protocols in place

Yoga at the Hall

Wednesdays: Yoga Flow 9 a.m.

Fridays: Bootcamp and Multibarre on alternate Fridays 9 a.m.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m.

See website for details (thelemonproject.ca) or contact Cassie at 250-267-7072.

Volleyball – Mondays at 10 a.m. (closed group)

Belly Dance – An evening of dancing and fun, Wednesdays from 7 – 8:30 pm. Contact Kerri Mingo at 250-706-2368 for more information.

An Easter Egg hunt is tentatively planned for April 17. Watch the Facebook page for more information.

4-H Club

As part of the communication component of the club, show-age kids, nine years and older, will be presenting speeches to a group of judges on March 20.

A core tenet of the 4-H philosophy is teaching kids to be the best adults they can be. Key to this is the ability to communicate effectively in front of others. By giving kids the opportunity to go outside their comfort zone, they are taught proficient communication skills while gaining confidence in speaking with strangers.

Cloverbuds, kids ages six, seven and eight are not required to give a speech but are encouraged to take part if they choose. For more info, call Heidi at 250-706-1476

Next community association meeting: Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Horse Lake School

The school hosted a Grade 7 basketball tournament March 3-4.

Teams from 100 Mile Elementary and Columneetza in Williams Lake participated. Mile 108 Elementary School was unable to attend this year. Both the Horse Lake boys and girls teams won their respective tournaments, winning almost every game. Congratulations!

Next PAC meeting: April 4 at noon at the school

New businesses

Two new businesses have set up in the community: Lone Butte Towing, at 6004 Hwy 24, run by Al Vincent, and Lori’s Craft Room, operated by Lori Vincent. For info, call 250-706-0053 or text Lori at 604-807-5192.

100 Mile House