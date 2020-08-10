Donex Pharmacy sells $50,000 scratch ticket

Clinton’s Sharon Holland is $50,000 richer thanks to a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

Holland bought the ticket from Donex Pharmacy & Department Store on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.

“When I realized I was a winner, I was stunned at first and had to keep checking my ticket to make sure,” she said. “It makes it more special because I won on my son’s birthday.”

Holland considers herself a dedicated Crossword player.

She plans on treating herself to a few pieces of furniture and says her win will help with her retirement.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseClinton