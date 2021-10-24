Donations welcomed for Christmas Shoebox program

its goal is to gather gifts for the less fortunate in the South Cariboo

The 100 Mile Locally Distributed Christmas Shoebox Program is once more putting out the call for Christmas present donations.

Founded by Buffalo Creek resident Lori Fleming and her mother Ev in 2012, its goal is to gather gifts for the less fortunate in the South Cariboo. Fleming said the program was scaled back last year, due to the pandemic, and is now making a return to form.

“This year we’re just going really simple. We’re asking people to donate a $10 gift and wrap it appropriately for whether it’s for a man, lady, boy or girl with different colours of ribbon. Green for men, red for women, blue for boys and pink for girls,” Fleming said. “We will be giving them out Christmas week randomly to people in town.”

Fleming said they plan to go out on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 to a foot traffic-heavy location to distribute the gifts to passing 100 Mile House residents. Santa Claus will be there to help them hand out the presents, which will each be sanitized before being given to recipients.

In past years, Fleming said they’ve gathered up to 300 gifts and is hoping to get at least a 100 this year. Using donated funds she plans to buy 20 gifts and said several community members have already indicated they’ll be donating as well.

Gifts, both wrapped and unwrapped, can be dropped off at Go Wood Forestry Services at 130 Horse Lake Rd. Fleming said donations are open now and will be accepted until Dec. 15.

“It’s a time for giving.”

Those with questions are invited to contact Fleming at 250-397-2010.



