Donations welcomed for Christmas gift boxes

Interlakes Community Centre will once again be assembling and distributing “gift boxes” to those who could use a little help this Christmas. Accordingly, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) will hold its annual food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7.

Deka firefighters will be at both Deka Firehall and Mountain Spruce Community Centre to receive donations of non-perishable foodstuffs or cash for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes. Cheques should be made out to RLDRC (Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission,) with “Deka/Interlakes Giftboxes” on the subject line. A tax receipt will be issued. Alternatively, if you will not be here, such cheques may be mailed to me, at 6499 Mahood Lake Rd., LB, V0K 1X3.

Anyone who needs a little help, or knows someone who does, should call Donna Jarvis at 250 593 4541.

By way of thanking them for their amazing service during our wildfires, DLDVFD donated $1,000 to the South Cariboo Search and Rescue. This was then matched by the VFD’s Ladies Auxiliary, whose president said at the time: “Search and Rescue has kept so busy with the wildfires, as well as all the usual summertime rescues and accidents. They are always there when we need them.”

The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society is looking for a large sea-can in good condition to store donations for their summer garage sale. Please call Hazel at 250 593 0166 if you have one you wish to sell.

The Log Cabin Quilters will host Community Quilting at Interlakes Community Centre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13. Their Oct. 20 meeting is a regular session. Note that masks and vaccine passports are now mandatory.

Very special congratulations go to all those friends celebrating long-lasting marriages: for Sharon and Jim Chislett’s 61st; Celine and Paul Desaulniers’ 56th; Marsha and Dennis McCoy’s 51st; and Patty and Tom Nash’s 46th.

Birthday bubbly goes to Carolyn Charlton and Tony Eades.

