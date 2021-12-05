Donations collected for Christmas

Some 20 members of Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Ladies Auxiliary (LA) finally held a “masked” meeting Nov. 3, the first since March 2020.

The ladies auxiliary passed motions for the following upcoming donations: $300 to Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission for the Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes; $100 for 100 Mile’s Women’s Safe House; and $500 to the South Cariboo Health Foundation Starry Night’s campaign for a chest compressor. They also earmarked a further $500 for an Interlakes resident’s high school graduation scholarship in 2022.

The ladies also helped to gather a variety of personal items for the Women’s Safe House.

Residents of our four lakes – Deka, Hathaway, Higgins and Sulphurous – donated thousands of pounds of non-perishable foodstuff plus $1,790 in cash to the VFD’s Nov. 7 annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes. All proceeds were delivered to Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Nov. 8.

If you or anyone you know needs a little help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

After Deka VFD was unnecessarily called to a “wildfire” on Nov. 14, it was pointed out that if residents were to inform their neighbours when they are going to do a burn-off, this would not happen. Please remember this when you are planning a yard clean-up.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, ICC Society is again offering a free, full Christmas luncheon with all the trimmings for residents aged 75+. Lunch is at noon. Those who prefer “take-out” should collect it at 1 p.m. For catering purposes, reservations are mandatory: call the hall at 250-593-4869 with your name, number of people, and whether you are “eating in” or “taking out.” Last year’s guests reportedly enjoyed it immensely!

Tell your elderly (aged 75+) neighbours, so they too can enjoy the treat.

Community quilting is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 at ICC; and then the next regular Log Cabin Quilters’ meeting will be Jan. 5.

Birthday bubbly goes to Joan Hanzel, Brittanie Kerr, Jenny Ostlund, Bev Traxler, Fran Vezina and for John Frame’s 88th.

