Sunny the Golden Retriever looks up at her owner Karen Brown lovingly during some obedience training. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Sunny the Golden Retriever looks up at her owner Karen Brown lovingly during some obedience training. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Dogs form bonds, have fun at 100 Mile club

Agility training continues in smaller groups

Sunny the Golden Retriever can’t wait for obedience school.

For the last two years, Sunny has been attending obedience training with her owner Karen Brown twice a week at the 100 Mile Agriplex. Although they initially signed up for obedience lessons, they have since joined the dog agility courses as well.

“She lives for this. When I say ‘dog training’ she’ll be outside, races to the car, jumps in the crate and, as I’m driving, she’s always whining with excitement,” said Brown, a former teacher who retired to the 108 Mile Ranch from Abbotsford and is a member of the 100 Mile House Dog Club.

The weekly training sessions, which run Mondays and Wednesdays, were started by the club 15 years ago as a way for dog owners to have some fun with their pets and provide them with a social outing. Although they are kept to under six people right now during the pandemic, new members are always welcome.

Peter Reid, club president and unofficial head trainer who has been working with dogs since the 1960s when he started with English Cocker Spaniels, said the training is done without the use of any force or bad words and is instead based around fun and challenging the dogs’ intelligence.

READ MORE: Dogs stick with sheep through wildfire

When he first got started Reid said the approach to training was very harsh and he prefers a “less is more” approach.

Sunny was unmanageable when Brown first brought her in, he noted, but has since developed a strong bond with her owner and is ready for agility competition.

“A dog can learn 100 words in training which proves how intelligent they are,” Reid said, adding he feels bad for dogs who don’t develop those closer relationships with their owners and spend most of their time sitting around in backyards. “(I enjoy) watching dogs learn. You can see the expression on their face when they get it right, it just brings out their whole personality.”

Brown said the obedience training will help ensure she can trust Sunny in all situations. If there’s a deer in the yard or geese on the lake, Sunny will come when called, which helps Brown keep her safe. Unfortunately, the pandemic means Sunny has yet to attend any competitions for obedience and agility training. Brown had planned to enter her in an event at the end of May but that’s since been cancelled. When it does become available she said they’ll enter for fun. She advises any dog owners who want a deeper bond with their animal to give the training a try and see how they like it.

“It’s great fun and good people, it’s a fun thing to do.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Karen Brown and her dog Sunny take part in some obedience training exercises at the 100 Mile Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Karen Brown and her dog Sunny take part in some obedience training exercises at the 100 Mile Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Karen Brown and Sunny show off their dog agility skills at the 100 Mile Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Karen Brown and Sunny show off their dog agility skills at the 100 Mile Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Karen Brown and Sunny show off their dog agility skills at the 100 Mile Agriplex.

Karen Brown and Sunny show off their dog agility skills at the 100 Mile Agriplex.

Karen Brown and Sunny love attending their dog obedience and agility classes and intend to compete one day, though purely for fun.

Karen Brown and Sunny love attending their dog obedience and agility classes and intend to compete one day, though purely for fun.

Peter Reid has been training dogs since the 1960s and today serves as the president of the 100 Mile House Dog Club. (Patrick Davies photos- 100 MIle Free Press)

Peter Reid has been training dogs since the 1960s and today serves as the president of the 100 Mile House Dog Club. (Patrick Davies photos- 100 MIle Free Press)

Previous story
Book club to host Australian author

Just Posted

Free Press Archives
20 YEARS AGO, smoking with hotly debated at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260.

From the Free Press Archives

Sunny the Golden Retriever waits for her mistress’ commands at an obedience training class hosted at the 100 Mile Agriplex.
Dogs form bonds, have fun at 100 Mile club

Agility training continues in smaller groups

Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye - with Kurt, Karl and Erik (left to right) - will be hosting a live Q&A with Australian author and psychologist Brad Marshall on May 13.
Book club to host Australian author

Questions of kids and technology will be discussed in online session

Bernice Weihs-Anderson creates art with reclaimed wood and flogs it at the Clinton Outdoor Market. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Endangered species focus of art display

Bernice Weihs-Anderson has found a new use for reclaimed wood

Horse Lake Elementary’s Elijah Ratcliff and Reid Milward climb inside a tire looking for garbage during an Earth Day cleanup. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo students clean up the town

Keeping the Earth clean and healthy was on students’ minds

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Most Read