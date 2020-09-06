Malley leaps forward to clear a bar while competing in the Cariboo Agility Team’s dog agility competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dog days of summer at the park

Thirty competitors showcased their skill at the Cariboo Agility Team’s obstacle course.

Thirty competitors from across the province and almost twice as many dogs turned out Saturday to showcase their talent, skill and training at the Cariboo Agility Team’s obstacle course.

Divided by skill and age, the animals displayed impressive athleticism nurtured by their owners at the annual agility trial at the baseball diamond beside the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Roxanne Ziefflie, president of the Cariboo Agility Team and a competitor for 20 years, said they’ve been putting this agility trial on since 2009 with dogs competing in the starters, advanced and masters levels. Ziefflie said all the trainers love coming to 100 Mile House for the venue and the friendly faces. When she opened registration this year she said they filled up within two days and a waiting list besides.

READ MORE: Dogs stick with sheep through wildfire

“I think everybody is really enjoying it, everybody loves coming here because it’s a really easygoing event and we get support from the District and everybody,” Ziefflie said. “Some people are a little more competitive than others but everyone still comes to have fun with their dogs.”

As a sanctioned Agility Association of Canada event, dogs and trainers who scored highly may qualify for other events or win a title. Ziefflie said that this is the only AAC event her group hosts each year due to competing demand for the ball diamond and shortness of the season.

Ziefflie said that if someone was interested in getting involved in dog training that it’s best to find a good instructor first rather than the cheapest. In that same vein, she said it’s important to find a trainer who teaches only positive habits as the agility Cariboo Agility Team practices is all about having fun with them. She said you’re not allowed to be mean to your dog at their events and the training you put your dog through should reflect that.

Another nice aspect of the event, she said, is the social element which she was happy to say that, while they kept physically distant with spacing and masks, were still able to experience. Being around likeminded people and playing fun games with their dogs, in addition to improving their score, is what events like this are all about.

American Cocker Spaniel Jase leaps through the starting hoop of the obstacle course set up by the Cariboo Agility Team. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jase looks to owner Laura Hawkins for directions on where to go next. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Zara leaps through a hoop to begin her run of the Cariboo Agility Team’s obstacle course on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kai leaps across a pole at the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility competition on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Novia Scotia Duck Toller Sovi runs across a narrow plank during a run on the obstacle course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sovi scrambles down a ramp under the direction of owner Laura Norie. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Flow mounts a teeter-totter under the guidance of Sietske Rijnen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Flow leaps across an obstacle set up by the Cariboo Agility Team. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Koda the border collie races after her owner during a run on the Cariboo Agility Team’s obstacle course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mist the border collie scrambles down a ramp. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mist prepares to jump off a ramp and run to the next obstacle on Saturday, August 29. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Border Collie Revel finds his feet atop a seesaw. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Border Collie Revel finds his feet atop a seesaw while his owner Sietske Rinjen watches closely. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Revel leaps across a bar on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brittany Spaniel Cooper enthusiastically runs up a teeter-totter during the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sweet Mayhem the English Springer Spaniel happily runs around with her owner’s hat after it was blown off in the wind. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sweet Mayhem leaps across an obstacle during her second run of the day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Spy weaves through some poles set up for the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Belgian Shepherd Rio leaps though the starting hoop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rio the Belgian Shepherd happily weaves his way through obstacles near the end of his run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

