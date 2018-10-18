Disappointing turnout for candidates forum

A disappointing crowd of fewer than 20 people attended the candidates forum held Oct. 13 at the 70 Mile Community Hall.

The three candidates for the TNRD directors position, Bill MacKenzie, Ross Tapping and Sally Watson spoke to the audience of their plans and positions, and then answered questions.

Break-in

Sometime on Tuesday, Oct. 9 someone entered Seventy Mile Access Centre and removed the cash register containing $100 and a donation jar with about $25. Anyone with information about this should contact Lynne at 250-456-2466.

Grant

The 70 Mile and District Community Fund awarded the 2018 grant of $300 to Kathryne Cunningham.