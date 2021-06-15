Diana Forster: Loon Bay Craft Market has something for everyone

From left: Hilda Gettings, Mary Bird and Tina Maarsman found wonderful woollen goods created by Yuli Paredes at Loon Bay Craft Market. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

Vendors and visitors alike enjoyed beautiful sunshine for the May 29 Loon Bay Craft Market.

Richard Minato played guitar and serenaded attendees to raise money for breast cancer, a perennial mainstay at the market. On opening day, May 22, Dave Rezansoff’s hotdog stall raised over $200 to supplement other donations.

Black cut-outs of cowboys, foxes, rabbits and other creatures greet visitors to the site; and can later be seen dotted around front yards of local residents.

In addition to other vendors’ amazing work, Martin Conrad’s stall comprises 3D printing of interesting models. He offers “your character, customized, full colour,” which range from vehicles to jewelry to well-known characters.

The market runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday. To book a space, e-mail Amy at loonbaycraftmarket@gmail.com

New this year is The Cedar Shop Market, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays, from Victoria Day to September. You will find it at 6755 Highway 24, right beside Fawn Lake Lumber. Specially marked “Market Parking” is at the rear.

This “locally sourced” market carries a wide range of products, including decorative signs, jewelry, prints and cards by Bryan Austerberry, Siana Kelly’s beautiful rope baskets, pet treats, birdfeeders, chimes, tomatoes, baked goods and Watkins products, just to name a few! Vendor spaces are limited, but your questions, comments or bookings may be directed to Darinka at 604 308 3099 or Wendy at 604 316 6633.

Yoga recommenced at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on June 7 and runs every Monday from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

A limited number of quilters are back on Wednesdays, for morning and afternoon sessions.

House church returns 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays, on June 17.

Pickleball runs in front of IVFD Firehall #3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. After June 15, if the weather is bad, it will be back in the hall.

As restrictions lift, ICC will provide updates on renewed programming.

100 Mile House