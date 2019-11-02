Diamond ring raffle is back in 100 Mile

The raffle has run every year since 1993 except for 2018

After a year of absence, a Diamond Raffle that started in 1993 is back. The raffle is an annual fundraiser for the 100 Mile House & District White Cane Club.

They didn’t do it last year because they were busy with other things and didn’t have a lot of ticket sellers available, says President Marilyn Vinson. The response from the community was “where’s my tickets? Why am I not gonna win a diamond ring this year?” It’s a really well-received raffle, she says.

“It gets us out in the community. It raises some awareness that we are here as a club for the blind and visually impaired and also we use the funds to keep the club going and to provide a bit of support,” says Vinson. “And promote awareness of blindness and the need for accessibility in our community.”

So far they’ve sold a couple of hundred tickets, says Vinson.

One of the things they’ve used funds for in the past is the magnifier that’s in the 100 Mile House Library, she says.

“Anyone can use it for anything, if it’s tying flies or reading your mail. It’s an electronic magnifier.”

One thing they’d like to implement is a program in the hospital and care facilities to identify people who have vision problems, says Vinson. For example, the people bringing in your lunch might not know of your visual impairment, she says.

They get a really good deal on the ring and all the other prizes are donated, she says.

“We appreciate the community support and if anyone needs our support they can find us.”

The first place prize is a $975 diamond ring, followed by a golf pass for two in second, a Black & Decker jig saw in third and a Donex Pharmacy Gift Card for fourth. Tickets are $2 each or seven for $10 and can be purchased at Sharon’s Jewellery on Birch Ave. The draw date will be Dec. 12.

Those looking to get a hold of Vinson can call 250-395-4070.

