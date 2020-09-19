Demand increases for frozen meals during pandemic

Volunteers seeing uptick in demand for frozen seniors’ meals this year.

Volunteers provide health nutritious food for the Frozen Meals program. (Photo submitted)

Volunteers with the Interlakes Community Centre are seeing an uptick in demand for frozen seniors’ meals this year, with new clients as far away as Lac La Hache and 70 Mile House.

Maggie Benzing, program coordinator with the Interlakes Community Centre Association, said cooks are being kept busy in the kitchen, preparing 35 different meals for people who are older or infirm. The healthy small-sized meals, which sell for $4 each, can be picked up Wednesday to Saturday at the Indoors Farmers Market in 100 Mile House.

“We’ve got a lot of new clients this year,” Benzing said. “When COVID started people didn’t feel comfortable to go for groceries; they were more comfortable buying from us.”

The program, run by the Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission since 2015, offers healthy meals cooked from scratch, with fresh vegetables and meat and low sodium as well as gluten-free options. Volunteers meet every second week to make 10-12 meals, ranging from the most popular dishes of meatloaf and Shepherd’s Pie to chicken, meatballs, rice and roast beef dinners.

‘They are meant to be for seniors and people getting sick,” Benzing said.

There are 15 volunteers on the list, but only four are allowed in the kitchen to cook in the morning, and two in the afternoon to pack up the meals in microwavable containers for distribution.

The meals cost about $6.20 to make but prices are kept low thanks to donations from the South Cariboo Health Foundation, 100 Mile Legion, private donors and the Food Bank, which provides fresh vegetables that aren’t in huge demand. Last year, the centre sold more than $3,000 in meals. About 90 percent of meals are sold to 100 Mile residents.

Meals can also be picked up at the Community Centre but call first at 250-593-4869.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The last word

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Overnight storm damages Dog Creek Road at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation

Heavy rain damaged the main road

Highway 99 closed due to Rockslide near Lillooet

Crews are currently working to clear the road

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

VIDEO: Cow, calf moose hunt must be stopped: Dan and Vivian Simmons

‘Recovery of mountain caribou a top priorty’: ministry of forests spokesperson

Cariboo firefighters deployed to Oregon

Twenty-three firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre are on their way to U.S.

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read