Deka Lake memorial quilt draw moved

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) Jan. 9 meeting was delighted to welcome five new members: Irene Jones, Geraldine Kurtenacker, Mai Pedersen, Tina Rezansoff and Heather Stovell.

It was decided that the draw for the annual Memorial Quilt, previously held at February’s ice-fishing derby, will be held at the LA’s June luncheon meeting.

Sadly, member Ali White passed away January 22 at the age of 64.

Friends extend deepest sympathy to Wes Greig. Memorial details will be announced later.

Small park in progress

According to the Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s latest Newsletter: “A parking area and small park is already in progress at Hathaway Lake thanks to our partnership with Fisheries.” The vision is to put a small launch in the park area to accommodate small fishing boats and car toppers. All access roundabouts and driveways must remain clear of parking including ATVs. Please park in the designated parking spots.

Accesses and rec sites are created and tended solely by volunteers so take pride in the area, drive slowly and remove your garbage.

Outhouse Races

Enjoy Interlakes Economic Association’s 6th annual Outhouse Races, Feb. 17 at the Interlakes Service Centre from 10 a.m., with sleigh rides, snow carving, etc. Pre-register your outhouse at RONA, 250-593-4344, or e-mail interlak@bcinternet.net

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Susan Grahn, Natalie McCaw and Paul Desaulniers.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

– Jam Session at the Mountian Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.

– Preemie Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

– Tickets ($25) for the ICC’s Valentine Dinner/Auction/Dance, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, are now available at the Bridge Lake Store, the Country Pedlar and the Interlakes Market.

– Debbie’s Medical Footcare is available at the ICC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21. Call 250-593-4869 to make an appointment.

Previous story
Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision
Next story
Looking for Business Excellence nominees and Citizen of the Year

Just Posted

Looking for Business Excellence nominees and Citizen of the Year

Nominations are open until Feb. 15

100 Mile House Wranglers open February with a loss and a win as they head into the last seven games of the season

Next two games can possibly decide the first round matchup

Lac la Hache-based artist’s nature paintings on display at the Showcase Gallery

‘A day without painting is like a day without sunshine’

Provincial government cuts funding for some CFEC programs

“I’m still hopeful that we’re going to be able to apply for some funding”

Forest Grove students get surprise visitors on Hot Lunch Day

Some players from the 100 Mile House Wranglers dropped in for some grub and floor hockey

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hydro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Most Read