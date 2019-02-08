Deka Lake memorial quilt draw moved

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) Jan. 9 meeting was delighted to welcome five new members: Irene Jones, Geraldine Kurtenacker, Mai Pedersen, Tina Rezansoff and Heather Stovell.

It was decided that the draw for the annual Memorial Quilt, previously held at February’s ice-fishing derby, will be held at the LA’s June luncheon meeting.

Sadly, member Ali White passed away January 22 at the age of 64.

Friends extend deepest sympathy to Wes Greig. Memorial details will be announced later.

Small park in progress

According to the Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s latest Newsletter: “A parking area and small park is already in progress at Hathaway Lake thanks to our partnership with Fisheries.” The vision is to put a small launch in the park area to accommodate small fishing boats and car toppers. All access roundabouts and driveways must remain clear of parking including ATVs. Please park in the designated parking spots.

Accesses and rec sites are created and tended solely by volunteers so take pride in the area, drive slowly and remove your garbage.

Outhouse Races

Enjoy Interlakes Economic Association’s 6th annual Outhouse Races, Feb. 17 at the Interlakes Service Centre from 10 a.m., with sleigh rides, snow carving, etc. Pre-register your outhouse at RONA, 250-593-4344, or e-mail interlak@bcinternet.net

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Susan Grahn, Natalie McCaw and Paul Desaulniers.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

– Jam Session at the Mountian Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.

– Preemie Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

– Tickets ($25) for the ICC’s Valentine Dinner/Auction/Dance, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, are now available at the Bridge Lake Store, the Country Pedlar and the Interlakes Market.

– Debbie’s Medical Footcare is available at the ICC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21. Call 250-593-4869 to make an appointment.