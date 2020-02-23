Second prize lake trout winner Alexis Russel with her 11lb 8oz specimen. (Diana Forster photo)

Deka Lake ice fishing derby sees 235 fishers

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

A beautiful Spring-like day greeted 235 fishers and a huge crowd at the 25th annual Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department ice-fishing derby on Feb. 15, which saw 40 fish weighed in.

Of 32 lake trout, Rob Altmannshofer took first prize with his 22lb 13oz specimen. In second place, Alexis Russel’s fish weighed 11lb 8oz and Fred Streleoff’s came in at 10lb 12oz.

Six kokanee came in with Tony Cassey’s 2lb 2oz fish winning; followed by Garret Toma’s 1lb 11oz kokanee, and Scott Macleod’s 1lb 8oz fish.

The two rainbow caught comprised Jack Domino’s 1lb 13oz fish; and Liz Nyfeiei’s at 1lb 7oz.

DLDVFD is most grateful for wonderful donations from businesses and individuals throughout the Interlakes and 100 Mile House areas, and thanks all involved for their support and generosity.

Trails strategy

The Ministry of Forestry Lands & Natural Resources Operations & Rural Development (FLNROR) has advised us that the province is undertaking a review of the Trails Strategy for B.C. led by the Provincial Trails Advisory Body, which includes participation from Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Tourism and Creative Sectors Division, BC Parks and Transportation Policy and Programs as well as public recreation and non-government organizations.

Trails are important mechanisms for rural development, active transportation, reconciliation, economic and tourism development, citizen health and more. In updating this strategy, the province confirms its commitment to developing a world-renowned, sustainable network of trails providing benefits for trails users, communities and the province.

This strategy has wide-ranging implications and they encourage you to share this bulleting. Their survey can be found at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/trailsstrategyreview/

FNLRROR has notified Deka/Sulphurous that they started the logging portion of the fuel break on Feb. 10.

Cooking

Enjoy cooking yummy lunch wraps at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Friday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $18 including all ingredients and recipes. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

Arts group

The Four Lakes Art Group, led by Genevieve Amy at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) will reconvene on March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Information session

From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on March 11, the ICC will host an information session by the 100 Mile House District Range, regarding range, Crown vs. private, fencing, highways, etc.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Duncan Jarvis and Les Poirier. Happy teentime to Joelle Kuyek, and for Cameron Caldwell’s 21st (already!!). Congratulations to Darlene and Monty Furber on their 46th wedding anniversary, Feb. 23.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

– Darts and games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

– The Interlakes Community Centre Society board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at the ICC.

