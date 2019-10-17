Deka Lake food drive coming up

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

The Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Food Drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.

Firefighters go door to door to collect non-perishable food items or cash, which all go towards Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes.

If you will not be home, your donation can be left at the fire hall on that day.

Cooking class

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is offering another cooking class on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. Cook and enjoy schnitzel and spaetzle for $15.

This class is limited to ten participants; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

Vote

Be sure to vote, either by advance poll in town or at the ICC on Oct. 21.

Hallowe’en

For the Hallowe’en party on Oct. 31 (5 p.m.) at the Interlakes Community Centre, prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Kids should also bring their own carved or decorated pumpkin; and will enjoy food, hot beverages and goodie bags.

The fireworks start at 7 p.m.

Social hour, with the bar open, will commence at 7:30 p.m.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30 at the ICC.

– Darts and Games night is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre.

– The Annual Flu Clinic, for those who qualify, is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 1 at the ICC.

