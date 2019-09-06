Sandra (left) and Jim Dodd, with Sulphurous/Hathaway’s Aug. 3 fishing derby co-ordinator, Patty Nash (centre) and their raffle prize, the Adirondack chair. Diana Forster photo.

Deka Lake District Ratepayers’ Association’s executive remains in office

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

After Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s annual general meeting on Aug. 8, the executive remains in office including vice-president Gary Sayenchuk, treasurer Lorna Wiebe and secretary Chris McGregor.

Continuing directors at large comprise Sandy Amy, John Dick, Kerrie LeGrand, Chris Schmidt, Ken Schmidt, David Scott and Richard Scott.

Peter Power and Stephen Rowell were warmly welcomed to the board.

Sincere thanks were extended to two directors who retired after many years of dedicated service, Al Martin and Joyce Rowe.

Condolences

Residents send sincere sympathy to Irene Green on the recent loss of her husband, Vic. No service is planned.

Fall Dinner

The LA’s Fall Dinner is Oct. 19. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is at 6. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for children aged six to twelve, and must be reserved by Oct. 16. Tickets always sell out; call this writer to reserve.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

– The Bridge Lake Fair wrap-up meeting is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Carroll residence.

– Community (Chemo) Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 pm. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

