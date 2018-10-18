Darts tournament coming up in Forest Grove

Fall has arrived and with it more annual dart tournaments.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, is organizing the following events over the next couple of months:

– On Oct. 20, two mixed doubles from each attending Legion will par off in a friendly match. Registration will take place at 10 a.m., toe line is at 11 a.m. All players must be paid up members.

– The Rob McKay Memorial Shoot is scheduled for Nov. 17. The teams will consist of Mixed Doubles, members are asked to bring their own ‘partners in crime.’

The cost is $10, registration will occur between 9 and 10 a.m., toe line is at 11 a.m. sharp.

– Everybody attending is invited to partake in the meat draw on Saturday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., and enjoy a day of good company, fun and laughter.

For more details, please contact Chuck Kyler on 250-395-4982 or by email on chuck_kyler@hotmail.ca.