The Forest Grove Legion. Submitted photo.

Darts tournament coming up in Forest Grove

Fall has arrived and with it more annual dart tournaments.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, is organizing the following events over the next couple of months:

– On Oct. 20, two mixed doubles from each attending Legion will par off in a friendly match. Registration will take place at 10 a.m., toe line is at 11 a.m. All players must be paid up members.

– The Rob McKay Memorial Shoot is scheduled for Nov. 17. The teams will consist of Mixed Doubles, members are asked to bring their own ‘partners in crime.’

The cost is $10, registration will occur between 9 and 10 a.m., toe line is at 11 a.m. sharp.

– Everybody attending is invited to partake in the meat draw on Saturday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., and enjoy a day of good company, fun and laughter.

For more details, please contact Chuck Kyler on 250-395-4982 or by email on chuck_kyler@hotmail.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Just Posted

VIDEO: The CanAfrica Blues Tour stops in Forest Grove

Doc MacLean and Albert Frost treated an intimate crowd to a unique blend of blues.

Forest Grove & District Recreation Society hoping to get funding for community hall improvements

Lack of proper insolation in Forest Grove Community Hall could be fixed

100 Mile Wranglers have a tough road trip in the Kootenays

After suffering a 5-2 loss to the Rockies, 100 Mile rebounded with a 4-2 win over Golden

392 of 28,890 eligible voters have cast ballots so far, says Cariboo Regional District

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Most Read