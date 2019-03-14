Daffodil Tea sold out of potted daffodils

The Clinton Seniors’ Association would like to extend its sincere thanks to everyone who attended the Daffodil Tea on March 6. The event sold out of potted daffodils as well as baked goods. Sharon Ambler, Susan Swan, Linda Annett, and Wendy Pigeon were all door prize winners.

The organizers would also like to apologize to anyone who intended to call for take-out orders. Unfortunately, the group was unaware that the phone at the Memorial Hall had been disconnected until they were setting up on the day of the event. The Clinton Seniors’ Association will publicize a phone number well in advance of next year’s event so that no one will be left out again.

The Seniors’ Association wishes to also thank Jessica Lawrence of Bubbles’ Blossom Design, who ordered and delivered the fresh-cut and potted daffodils for the Tea. Lastly, thanks to all of the volunteers, including the four DSS students who helped make the day a success.

The next regular general meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is Thursday, March 21, following lunch at the Seniors’ Centre.

Spring events

Spring break

Students at David Stoddart School can certainly look forward to a taste of spring as they head off for Spring Break from March 16 to 31. During that time there are a variety of community events happening for children and adults in the Village.

Income Tax clinic

The free Income Tax Preparation Clinic is currently operating at the Clinton Library, 1506 Tingley Street. The Tax Clinic takes place Tuesday and Saturday afternoons from March 5 to April 30. The project is run through collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and local volunteers. For more information about eligibility, or to book an appointment, call Yvette May at 250-459-7725 or John White at 250-459-2680.

Spirit of Clinton

The Spirit of Clinton Committee meets Wednesday, March 20 at the Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. All residents are welcome to attend. Don’t forget the Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition Night on March 23, or Seedy Sunday on March 24. Both events take place at the Memorial Hall.

Paint night

A second “Paint Night” will take place in March, this time at the Clinton Legion. The event will happen Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m., and the cost to participate is $30, which includes instruction and all supplies. Limited seating is available, so please call 250-459-2622 to register your spot.

Monthly flea market

Have you heard? As the Crow Flies will begin hosting a monthly Flea Market in Clinton this spring. The Flea Market will run on the third weekend of each month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, from March through June. The market will be much like the one that was featured at the shop over the holidays.

As the Crow Flies will now be offering tables for rent to whoever would like to take part in the Flea Market and sell their wares. Tables will be available at a cost of $20. The options for what participants can sell are endless, says Crow owner Brenda Slade. For more information or to book a table, call Slade at 250-640-7720, or contact her by email at treewisemgmt@gmail.com.

Wild game banquet

CADOSA’s Wild Game Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 27 at the Memorial Hall. The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association will feature door prizes and a band at their annual banquet, which costs $30 to attend. The evening includes a social hour from 4:30 p.m. onward and before dinner starts at 6 p.m. A live auction gets underway at 7:30 p.m., with an ongoing silent auction, music, and dancing. For tickets or more information, contact Rolly at 250-459-2487 or Sandi at 250-852-1203.

Clinton Annual Ball and Heritage Week

The Clinton Annual Ball still has tickets available for sale. The event takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the Clinton Memorial Hall and signifies the kick-off to the Village’s annual Heritage Week. The Ball features fine dining and entertainment by the band Class Mates, and tickets are $75 each. Cocktails start at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. To get your tickets for this historic event, call 250-459-7069 or email tickets@clintonannualball.com.

The following weekend is the annual Parade in Clinton, which happens on Saturday, May 25. That same day marks the first round of events at the May Ball Rodeo, which wraps up on Sunday, May 26 after the Saturday night barn dance and Sunday morning pancake breakfast. Don’t forget the Old Timers’ Tea, either, which takes place Friday, May 24 at the Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend this social event from 1 to 3 p.m.



