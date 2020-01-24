Cruzers look to bring money into 100 Mile

The 100 Mile House Cruzers joined forces with the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, the District of 100 Mile House, the Cariboo Regional District and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett to bring back the Hot July Nights three-day event to 100 Mile House. The Hot July Nights Committee recognized 100 Mile House needed a boost and are looking to expand Hot July Nights to bring in more money from outside the community this year.

They don’t just want out of town visitors to sit around either. In combination with local groups, they’re looking to put on all kinds of events during the three-day event that runs from July 10 to 12.

The aim is to bring in at least 200 cars from out of town and about $1 million into 100 Mile House with visitors not only spending money while they’re here but also for them to get back and spend money in the future.

“When we were initially talking about this [it] was to give this town a feel good, get them back up on their feet, give them something to look forward [to] and I think this is starting to generate it. I’m feeling it going around the businesses and what,” says 100 Mile Cruzer and Hot July Nights committee member Jim Williscroft.

To go along with all of that, they’re bringing Hot July Nights back to Birch Avenue which Williscroft says businesses were pretty receptive to. Along with a car show, they’re hoping for a bunch of activities such as a poker run where people will go into the stores and see what they have to offer.

“This is gonna be a very big event,” says Williscroft, with people from as far as Saskatchewan already signed up to come. They went out on Birch Avenue with a tape measure and figure they can hold about 600 cars if needed, though they say the real limit will be the number of hotel rooms.

“I’ve gone around to a great many [businesses] right now and they’re all committing. So you’d never know it was a place with tough times; a little bit but not as much as you would think.”

For next year, they’re planning to move the weekend the show is on to avoid scheduling conflicts with a show in Vernon and in Dawson Creek.

“I haven’t had anybody say no I can’t do it. Maybe I can’t give quite as much as I’d like to but I’ll certainly support you guys and that’s a good feeling.”

They’re looking for any charitable groups that would like to do events that’ll help draw people into town during Hot July Nights.

