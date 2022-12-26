Oda Petersen spends her free time at Carefree Manor crocheting blankets, slippers and scarves for those who need them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Oda Petersen spends her free time at Carefree Manor crocheting blankets, slippers and scarves for those who need them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Crocheted quilts for Christmas

Oda Oda Petersen enjoys crocheting clothes in her spare time

Oda Petersen is back at it again: crocheting blankets for the needy this Christmas.

Petersen, 96, has provided 15 Afghan blankets, six pairs of slippers and three scarves to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre this Christmas. She said it feels good to support others.

“It’s something to do and I like crocheting. It’s easy,” Petersen, 96, said. “I never had time for it before but now I do.”

Petersen has been crocheting since she moved to Carefree Manor a decade ago. She said it is a good way to pass the time and keeps her mind active.

Over the years she’s donated her creations to several different organizations including the 100 Mile District General Hospital and the RCMP.

As long as she is able to use her crochet hooks and people donate wool, Petersen said she intends to keep making scarves, blankets and mittens for the community.

Anyone who wants to donate wool is welcome to come by Carefree Manor to drop it off.


100 Mile House

