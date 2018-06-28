Congratulations go to Ashton Jones, centre, of Sulphurous Lake, who won the Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary (LA) inaugural $500 Scholarship, presented by LA president Patty Nash (left) and vice president, Val Dennison (right). Submitted photo.

Crib tournament sees 18 players

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s June 1 Crib Tournament welcomed 18 players. Participants must have played at least five times during the year, and scores are based on points above average.

Chris McGregor was the winner with +86; followed by Jim Watson, +79; and Ruth Marx, +64. “Low man” was Penny Millway at minus 42.

Canada Day

There is no Canada Day celebration at Interlakes Corner, but there is one at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC,) Sulphurous Lake. Bring your meat to barbecue and a dish to share and come join the fun from 4 p.m., July 1.

Dance and fitness classes

Dance/fitness classes commence at MSCEC on July 2. The weekly Monday classes run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Aug. 13. A donation to cover refreshments would be appreciated.

Summer Speaker Series

The Friends of Bridge Lake opens their free Summer Speaker Series with Camille Roberts, Invasive Species Council of B.C. Learn about invasive aquatic species, and about a monitoring program for invasive mussels.

Everyone is welcome, 7 p.m., July 4, at Interlakes Community Centre.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Gail and Jack Larson on their 43rd wedding anniversary today; and for Alyce & Stan Matthews’ 59th, July 4.

Birthday bubbly goes to Carol Keely, Frank Jerema and Morris Oerlemans.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

– The Bridge Lake Stampede at the Bridge Lake Rodeo Grounds is June 30. Gates open at 8 a.m., slack at 9 a.m. and the main events run from noon.

– “Music at the Lakes” on the stage at Interlakes Business Centre is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Saturday starting June 30.

– Darts & Games night at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your July 3 foot massage at the ICC (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

– Bridge Lake Fair meeting is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 at the Carroll residence.

Most Read