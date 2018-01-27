CRD to celebrate 50th anniversary of incorporation

This summer marks the formation of the regional district back in July 1968

Plans for celebrating the Cariboo Regional District’s (CRD) 50th Anniversary this summer are beginning to take on steam.

CRD chair Margo Wagner says the board endorsed all six of the submitted event recommendations at its Jan. 12 meeting that its newly-formed celebration committee will now begin organizing.

The CRD was incorporated on July 9, 1968, so the celebrations will be held as close as possible to its anniversary date of July 9, 2018, while still being viable for as many folks to attend as possible, she explains.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Because it is such a huge region, it’s really hard to come up with something that is going to involve everybody, and I think this will.”

Hosting “birthday parties” at all 15 CRD libraries will help, Wagner says, adding she is also pleased to be inviting all the previous area directors.

“No matter when they served, or how long they served, they were a very integral part of bringing the CRD to where it is now.”

She hopes the committee will be able to find as many of the original directors as it possibly can, since over the past 50 years, digital information has changed quite a few contact numbers and addresses, while others may have moved on to faraway places, or even passed away, since 1968.

Each local Electoral Area director (or directors, if overlaps) will host the event at their own community library, with staff support, the CRD chair explains.

Plans include creating a “50th” logo to be used as part of CRD branding at events throughout the year as well as on promotional items purchased for its upcoming “birthday” celebrations, she explains.

Wagner says the CRD will host an online photo contest of pictures from the Cariboo, with the winning images displayed online and also possibly crafted into a collage poster that could then be copied onto a banner or portable mural for displaying at each library’s celebrations.

Other plans endorsed by the board include creating a timeline of the history of the CRD, including its former directors, and having 50th-anniversary promotional products (emblazoned with the new logo) on hand as giveaways.

The sixth recommendation endorsed by the board is for creating a “basic float” that can be manned by directors at a variety of community events and parades throughout the year, she adds.

Also the Area H Director (Canim Lake/Forest Grove), Wagner says the CRD 50th celebrations will most likely take place sometime in July, which also the reduces any concerns of weather-related roads, along with other benefits to holding summertime events.

“I’m glad it’s going to be in the summer because for those of us in electoral areas that have lots of summer residents, they will be able to attend.

“I think it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to lots of public participation.”