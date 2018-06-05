CRD celebrates 50 years with Cariboo photo contest

The contestant with the most likes at the end of August will win a GoPro camera

The Cariboo Regional District is calling on all photographers in the region to enter its 50th anniversary photo contest.

A GoPro HERO5 camera is up for grabs for the winner of the contest, which closes at 2 p.m. July 31, 2018.

Photographs must be of the Cariboo region. An independent panel of judges will evaluate the photos and choose the top three based on quality and how well they represent the CRD. The top three photos will be shared to the CRD’s Facebook page on Aug. 9, where followers can vote for the winning photo. The photo with the most likes at noon on Aug. 23 will win the grand prize.

To enter, post your photos on the CRD Facebook page or email communications@cariboord.ca.

The CRD was incorporated in 1968, and has been providing services such as fire protection, land-use planning, solid waste management, invasive plant management, libraries and recreation facilities to the region for 50 years.

The CRD is planning other 50th anniversary celebrations throughout the year. Check the CRD website for more details.