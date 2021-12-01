Crafty creations

More than 200 people showed up at the Lone Butte Christmas market

The Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte attracted friends and Horse Lake Residents Penny Law Deanna Brennan to the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte attracted well over 200 shoppers last weekend.

Lone Butte Community Hall volunteer Mary Carson-Ford, who manned the door Saturday, said at one point they had a lineup that stretched across the hall’s parking lot. Seeing so many people turn out was great, she said.

“I felt it went very well. I’ve talked with the vendors and they’re very happy, it’s been a big turnout,” Liny Stromgren, the fair’s coordinator, said. “There’s a lot of events going on so we’re really proud of the community coming forward. It’s important people come out to these things to support the hall.”

Stromgren said their 20 vendors told her they all sold well in excess of $400 worth of goods on Saturday. Carson-Ford added she also took the opportunity to promote membership for the community hall and had 40 people sign up or renew for $5 each.

The two of them would also like to invite the community to the hall’s annual general meeting on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. to enjoy some wine and cheese.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Nora McCool helps Amaranta Chretien try on a scarf at the Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Morgan Bennett and Greg Stromgen catch up with each other at the Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Frannie Traychuk smells an immune defender being sold by Regina Kaiser of Good Karma Sense. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Joan Reulen of Skookum Candles came out to the Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte to sell her homemade candles a hobby she picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)