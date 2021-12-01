Crafty creations

The Christmas Craft Fair at Lone Butte attracted well over 200 shoppers last weekend.
Lone Butte Community Hall volunteer Mary Carson-Ford, who manned the door Saturday, said at one point they had a lineup that stretched across the hall’s parking lot. Seeing so many people turn out was great, she said.
“I felt it went very well. I’ve talked with the vendors and they’re very happy, it’s been a big turnout,” Liny Stromgren, the fair’s coordinator, said. “There’s a lot of events going on so we’re really proud of the community coming forward. It’s important people come out to these things to support the hall.”
Stromgren said their 20 vendors told her they all sold well in excess of $400 worth of goods on Saturday. Carson-Ford added she also took the opportunity to promote membership for the community hall and had 40 people sign up or renew for $5 each.
The two of them would also like to invite the community to the hall’s annual general meeting on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. to enjoy some wine and cheese.
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter