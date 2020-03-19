Craft fair post-phoned in Lac la Hache

Once again it seems like all the countries are being united in the latest dilemma of the corona-virus scare. If we all co-operate and follow instructions issued by health officials we can all help do our part in not letting it spread any further. Firstly, we should all try and stay calm and not panic – it definitely is all frightening but we have to try. There are several things that are very easy for all of us to do – wash our hands and don’t touch our faces, use tissues or our elbows when sneezing, stay home when we are not feeling good, not making plans to travel out of the country and definitely staying out of events that host large groups of people. I have received emails from my bank and many of the places I shop at stating what they are doing to help, extra cleaning, etc. Many of the sporting events have been postponed or cancelled – disappointing to most people but also very necessary. No one said it was going to be easy to stop this virus or wipe it out – but we all can do our part to help!

I have heard of only one event that is being postponed in our community and that is the Craft Fair at the OAPO that was scheduled for April 4 and 5. Stay tuned for the announcement of the new date in June.

Today (March 15) is the last public skate at the arena for the season. It has been a very busy last two weeks at the arena with the winding down of several events. March 7 was the day of the Old Timers Hockey tournament – this year’s champions are 100 Mile New and Used hockey team – congratulations to all who participated in making this a fun weekend. The evening concluded with a year-end dinner banquet and awards night at the community hall.

Many thanks also to Bev Fry for donating her time and hosting the Lac la Hache Teen Drop-in hockey this year. At the wrap-up night, 21 skaters attended and enjoyed the pizza, pop and donuts.

The older elementary school students also enjoyed a last day skate at the arena on March 13. After skating, they spent some time creating artwork on the ice and presented our director, George Lee, with letters of thank you for attending to the ice weekly for them.

The students are now on spring break till March 27. I sincerely hope that parents are adhering to the no travelling advisory by health officials, otherwise, the students will be required to stay in isolation at home for a further two weeks. Even though the school is not in session, there is a Purdy’s chocolate fundraising event happening. All proceeds will go towards the cost of field trips for the students and putting on school events. The deadline for ordering is March 30 and the pickup date will be April 8.

Kendra Lynn Drebit advises that there has been a great response to the new kickboxing fitness class. Attendance has been fairly even on both of the two nights that the classes are held.

Murray Lissner will be hosting pool at the OAPO the first and third Thursday of each month with the first session being held on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is very reasonable at $2 for members and $3 for non-members.

A couple of dates to keep in mind for events happening – the Thrift Store reopens for the season on April 4 and there will be a Ham Bingo on April 8.

A thank you letter from Raina to director George Lee. (Submitted by George Lee)