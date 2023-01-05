Couple launches new sauerkraut business

Linda and Ed Kliewer had no idea what they were in for when they stumbled upon a recipe for sauerkraut.

They decided to try making the recipe using plastic buckets in their kitchen. These first batches tasted “good on the bottom,” Linda said, and made them want to invest in the proper equipment to make more.

When they started giving out jars of kraut to friends for Christmas gifts, they told her it was “way too good to keep to yourself” and encouraged the couple to sell it. Their first market in Abbotsford was a hit – and led the couple to launch Kliewer’s Kraut.

“A lot of people loved our product because it’s very different from what you typically buy in the store. They do a two-week ferment and we do a six-week ferment,” Linda said. “There’s exponentially more growth in the probiotics in the sauerkraut so not only is it tasty but it’s very, very healthy.”

Sauerkraut is finely cut raw cabbage that has been fermented by various lactic acid bacteria.

For their recipe, Linda said they add Celtic sea salt, fresh baby dill and caraway seed to the shredded cabbage and place the mixture in three-gallon fermentation pots. A mix of water and pressure creates a “CO2 blanket” to protect the sauerkraut while it ferments, she said.

Once it’s fermented, the product is placed it in jars.

Kliewer said their sauerkraut can last years in the fridge.

After six years of selling their sauerkraut in the Fraser Valley, the Kliewers now intend to bring their business to the South Cariboo – making it out of their home in Lone Butte. She is confident they will do well here, given the area’s high German population.

A test batch of their recipe sold out in a single day at the Lone Butte Christmas Craft Sale.

“We are planning on making a commercial kitchen on our property and hopefully by the spring of 2023 we’ll be able to start making our sauerkraut there,” Linda said. “Fermented foods are very healthy and we’re always looking at putting healthy things in our bodies.”

Kliewer said she looks forward to selling her kraut at the South Cariboo Farmers Market. Her experience with the Fraser Valley markets suggests being close to other food vendors is beneficial for sales. Having plenty of space was also important as “sauerkraut draws a crowd.”

“It doesn’t sell itself, you need to sell it so people are always curious,” she said. “Once they taste it we have to answer all their questions so it’s nice to have a space so we’re not congesting one area.”



