Country Pedlar a focal point for Interlakes community

One of the pillars of the Interlakes community is unquestionably The Country Pedlar.

For more than two decades, the gift store has served as a place for residents to pick up animal feed, knickknacks, tasty scoops of ice cream and the latest news. It has also been the focal point for several community fundraisers organized by owner Shelly Durand and her loyal staff.

“We have lived out here since ‘92 so I think we are considered locals now,” Durand, 65, said. “We have done lots of things for the community from the store but the community also supports us. It works both ways.”

Durand first came to the Cariboo in 1977 when her family moved to Lac La Hache to run an equestrian centre. In 2000, after her own children had grown up, Durand took over The Country Pedlar which she’s owned ever since.

In that time Durand has provided many of the area’s local youth with their first part-time jobs. She said she really enjoys working with them, especially those who can’t find a fit anywhere else.

“My family was always involved in working with kids so it just kind of came through,” Durand said. “It’s just part of my life, always has been.”

In the 2000s, Durand joined the now-defunct Interlakes Economic Association, serving on the arts and entertainment committee. Together with several others, she used to bring in bands and put on other fun events for the community. She still does craft days and storytime for children throughout the summer, which is especially important for camping families.

That community and volunteer spirit has been attractive to many of her employees, including Taya Bath and her mother Terry Brown. Both came from a volunteer background on the coast and have helped her organize several fundraisers over the past year.

“I came to scoop ice cream in the summer and I realized Shelly did a lot more than just scoop ice cream,” Brown, 54, said. “She has been a fantastic community sponsor for as long as I’ve known her. She is volunteer-driven, so it’s a win-win for us here.”

In 2020, Durand ran a silent auction and raised $8,000 that was split between the Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department. Later on that year, she organized the first Santa for Seniors fundraiser to collect gifts for the residents of Millsite Lodge/Fischer Place.

“We were looking at just doing the ward my mom was on but every single person at Millsite Lodge and Fischer Place (ended up getting) a gift of food and personal items,” Durand said.

Brown said the gifts filled up an entire pickup truck, much to the shock of hospital staff. Over the past three years, they have been able to repeat that success thanks to the generosity of their customers.

Bath said they do their best to give back by donating prizes to as many community events as they can in the area.

“We also personally help out some of our local customers. We sponsor individuals for Christmas as well as helping with the Lone Butte and Interlakes halls hamper programs,” Brown said. “I have been pretty blessed in my life to get a hand up from a few good people and that resonated with me. I think each and every time when you can be a hand up (you should be). It’s why I’ve always done what I do.”

Durand said customers have “transformed” thanks to a donation or a helping hand they’ve given them. She thinks it is important to remember we could all one day find ourselves in need. Durand is hopeful she has been able to pass that mentality on to everyone who has worked for her over the years.

Bath said The Country Pedlar was her first job and she wasn’t expecting nearly the amount of volunteer work she has put in. Working for Durand and getting to know the community has been inspiring.

“Shelly is an impossible person to get to take a break,” Bath, 22, said. “I have never seen someone power through day after day and be the same kind of happy. It’s incredibly impressive. She’s a very powerful woman, whether she sees it that way or not.”

Despite Brown and Bath’s praise, Durand remains modest about what she has done for the community. So long as she can keep helping out her friends, she’s content.

“I still look at it as just running a little store out in the middle of nowhere,” Durand said. “I thought about retiring but I’m not ready to do that.”



