Deka Lake & District VFD Ladies Auxiliary member Debbie Patterson with the striking afghan she made for this year’s raffle. Diana Forster photo.

Cooking class coming up in Interlakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Another cooking class with Percy is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

The menu comprises perogies, sausage, sauerkraut, sour cream and salad. Cost is $15. Call 259-593-4869 to see if space remains.

Rock/gem and fossil hunting

Interlakes’ residents Jessica David and Eve Socha would like to start a local rock/gem and fossil hunting club and suggest meeting somewhere to discuss it.

Experienced “rockies” with knowledge of the area and its geology would be especially welcome.

Anyone wishing to participate may call Jessica at 250-644-6678 or Eve at 250-945-5607.

Family bingo

In spite of a great turnout for Deka’s March 27 family bingo, the Super G still stands and goes into the next game on June 26, at $1,124.

Photo exhibition

Note that the 11th annual Bridge Lake Photo Group Exhibition is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the ICC. Doors open at 1 p.m., slideshow at 2, followed by light refreshments.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Lola Sullivan, Jesse Boyce and Danny Stewart.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

– Foot massage at the ICC is on Mondays from 10 a.m. on April 8 and May 6. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Preemie Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

– The Bridge Lake Fair Association meets at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at the Carroll residence. Everyone is welcome.

– Foot care with Debbie is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursdays, April 18 and May 2 at the ICC. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.

Pentti Rauman of the 100 Mile House area turns 100

