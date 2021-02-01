Diana Forster

‘Congratulations over relief’ for snowmobiler’s efforts

Diana Forster column: Interlakes

One has to almost put congratulations ahead of relief over Sheridan Lake’s Robert Waldner’s experience on Mica Mountain, Jan. 16. He is the 17-year-old who got separated from his group, followed a wrong track and became lost in unfamiliar terrain, which resulted in his companions sending for help to find him.

When South Cariboo Search & Rescue (SAR) found him, he was in a self-built snow cave with food and water, having left his sled in a wide-open area where it could be easily seen. Brilliant effort, Robert! Such a happy outcome for the whole family.

Robert’s experience even made a lengthy New York Times article, but he was disappointed that they omitted the family’s high praise of SAR, including his (elated) feeling when he first saw SAR’s Greg Rector, and his “endless gratitude.” According to Robert: “I also talked about how smart it was to call SAR and not try to go into unfamiliar terrain low on fuel and tired; and how efficiently SAR handled it all.”

Robert’s mother agreed, saying, ”We’re a bit disappointed. The whole point for the (New York Times) interview was to give SAR more publicity and acknowledgement, and show our appreciation and say thank you again.”

The New York article concluded with SAR’s Val Severin noting that Robert’s cave was not only visually impressive but.…. a canny shelter from the cold and the elements and she was not surprised it was already becoming part of Canadian survival lore. The Interlakes community thanks SAR for broadcasting this unique success.

Limited activities at ICC

InterlakesCommunity Centre (ICC) remains closed for most activities until at least Feb. 5.

Yoga is still running, at 9 a.m. Mondays, along with foot care with Deb every second Thursday of the month and foot massage with Bonnie. The walking club meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and ICC continues to cook frozen meals.

New fishing dock

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’Association (DLDRA) notes the Freshwater Fish Society has installed a fishing dock at the end of the left trail off the upper parking lot at Hathaway Lake. DLDRA is hoping to add a picnic table beside it in the spring.

Celebrations

Happy belated wedding anniversary to Annie & Shaun Mackenzie.

Birthday bubbly goes to Johann Miller, Natalie McCaw, Alice Rickenbacher, Greta Rickenbacher and Paul Desaulniers.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

