Community Year in Review – July to Dec.

Here are some of the top community stories from the second half of 2017 (July-December).

July 1

School and students were out for summer. However, some Horse Lake Elementary School students were already thinking forward to the next school year as they would be transitioning to high-school. “I feel like it’s going to be a whole new world. It’s like going back to square one. It’s kindergarten to Grade 7 and you finally reach the top and then you’re getting ready to go back right down to the bottom,” said Mikayla Hannesschlager, one of the students.

July 27

Local fire departments were welcoming back residents about two weeks after first being evacuated.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue had set up signs along both sides of Highway 97. Similarly, the 108 fire department was cheering when residents returned there. “I can’t say enough about this department and these men and women that are paid on call,” said 100 Mile House Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

Aug. 3

Volunteers had been and were keeping people fed despite the wildfires. Two Lac la Hache women, Alisha Logan and Julie Machado, were among many volunteers who stepped up. “I can’t stand having hungry people around. I just have this need to feed people so I just kinda jumped in there. We have the resources to do it, we’ve got the facility to do it and we just need someone to step up and actually do it,” said Logan.

Aug. 10

Shane Gunn and Darcy Foster got together and came up with a t-shirt fundraiser idea. “Everybody loves T-shirts and just thought it would be a good idea and an easy way to generate some funds,” said Gunn. The logo contained the words Cariboo-Chilcotin Wildfires with the hashtag #cariboostrong below imagery of a water bomber, a helicopter with a bucket, tractors and transport trucks amid trees and crowned with two fire-fighting axes.

Aug. 17

Gina Myhill-Jones was organizing a thank you card initiative to send to firefighters battling the fires as a way to show them that people are noticing how much work it must be and that they appreciate it. “We’ve got guys out there that have been fighting the fires since the get-go, so over a month now, so I am assuming that those guys are also feeling a little tense.”

Aug. 24

Two young 100 Milers, Rowan Johnston and Kenzie McNabb, came up with a creative and fun idea on how to raise some money to help out the crews working to stop the fires around the area. They set up a stand outside of Johnston’s home where they sold the homemade lemonade and popcorn.

Aug. 31

Children had a chance to learn how to cook meals safely in a kitchen through the Kids in The Kitchen program. In total, 17 children signed up for the program. Matisse Alfaro, one of the participants, said “I really enjoyed this camp. We get to make things, and it’s not just normal [things], it’s different.”

Sept. 7

Structural firefighters from around the province were in the South Cariboo to join in the fight. “Just based on increased fire behaviour as well as just the numerous structures that are up in the area to the north of the fire, BC Wildfire Service, through the Office of the Fire Commissioner, two days ago put in requests for additional structural protection personnel,” said fire information officer Claire Allen. Crews came from communities including Agassiz, Merrit, Erris, Quesnel, Smithers, White Rock, Ashcroft and Vancouver.

Sept. 14

The Parkinson Superwalk took place in 100 Mile House, raising over $2,400. “The walk is symbolic just to emphasize the importance of staying active,” said organizer Barb Konrad.

Sept. 21

The Annual Terry Fox Run was a big success, according to organizer Shannon Sund. “This year’s run was one of the best I have been involved with, as far as number of participants and money raised. Although a bit chilly of a morning, there were approximately 80 people attending and the total raised was $5,546.”

Sept. 28

The Annual Lac la Hache Garlic Festival took place a month later than it was originally planned for. Despite the delays, the festival was a “stinkin’ good time,” according to festival co-ordinator Jeanette McCrea. “It went very well. I was very impressed.”

Oct. 5

Children and youth from 100 Mile House and Canim Lake schools and community members alike turned out to learn and sing together with First Nation Elders and other residential school survivors, their families, dignitaries and the community at large on Orange Shirt Day. Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie spoke about the improvements over the past 20 years and looking to the future.

Oct. 12

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force for the Take Back the Night event. Following a presentation by the 100 Mile & District Women’s Centre to the Canim Lake band, Chief Mike Archie and two band councillors spoke about the importance of ending violence in the community.

Oct. 19

A Vancouver school raised funds for Horse Lake Elementary. The school hadn’t decided what to do with the money, but students were sharing some of their experiences as well as videos.

Oct. 26

Canim Lake Dancers were returning from China where they were invited to perform at the Guangzhou International Shopping Festival. The dancers were chosen to represent Canada at the 10-day international festival.

Nov. 2

Children were carving pumpkins at the 100 Mile House Library. The class of 12 carved their pumpkins before settling down to a reading of Winnie’s Amazing Pumpkin. The afterschool program was established as a means to bring children into the library to find a book and get reading.

Nov. 9

The local Cadets had the best Poppy donations ever, exceeding the previous year by about $300, according to Capt. Shawn Dulmage. “The community has been really great – some of the donations have been significant.” He added that they generally get really good turnout to the Remembrance Day ceremonies (which were coming up on Nov. 11) as well. “We pack the community hall, where in other places you just don’t see the turnout.”

Nov. 16

There were roughly 300 people in attendance at the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in 100 Mile House. “It was a great turn out, good to see many people come out and watch the parade,” said Scott Rathy, local Royal Legion President.

Nov. 23

Over 40 floats and walking groups turned out for the Christmas Parade. The event was followed by Starry Nights, Moonlight Madness and a market at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Our Place Preschool won Best Effort by a School. “I thought the kids would have a blast doing it,” said owner Brittany McCausland.

Nov. 30

The final of eight storytelling workshops, part of the Secwepemc Cultural Revitalization Project, was held in 100 Mile House. They were both well attended and well received in every community and everyone was “very engaged” in the storytelling, according to project manager Mary Thomas.

Dec. 7

The 108 Santa Breakfast had the largest crowd ever. “If it keeps growing like this, next year we may have to do shifts,” said 108 Lions Club President Donna White. According to White, there were 91 children in attendance.

Dec. 14

The Memory Tree was lit up to remember those who have been lost. Organizer Andrea Martin said the very first Memory Tree ceremony was following the death of her daughter.

“I remember just as I started to read, I started to choke up and I felt this hand on my shoulder.” Martin said that that was reassuring.

Dec. 21

A group of 75 students from Horse Lake Elementary School sang at Carefree Manor and Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge. “The children and their performances brought smiles of enjoyment, as well as the warm feeling of Christmas to everyone who attended,” said school receptionist Vicky Santelli.

Dec. 28

Seven Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students found out they would be going to Thompson Rivers University next semester. “It’s super exciting, like, it’s a great opportunity,” said Allison Carr, one of the seven students.