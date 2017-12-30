Community Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top community stories of the first half of 2017

Here’s a recap of some of the best community stories from the first half of 2017.

Jan 5

Two elementary school students from Forest Grove got to play with the BC Lions. Noah Harbey and Twila McIntosh were given the opportunity for being positive leaders in their community.

“This fit well into what we are trying to do as a school,” says principal Mikel Brogan.

Jan. 12

The annual bird tally numbers came in. A total of 21 species were counted for count day and 29 for count week, according to Tom Godin, a regular bird watcher and participant. The highest counts on count day were the common raven (285), American crow (150) and Eurasian collared dove (24). The best count day was on Jan. 2 in 2012 with 31 species counted, said Godin

Jan. 19

A free cross-country skiing program kicked off for grade 3 students, with the program expecting 130 to 140 students at the time. The funds for the equipment came from a grant from Cross Country BC.

“We have the equipment now up at the lodge, so if there’s anybody that wants to come to try skiing, that equipment is for rent there,” said Ski S’Kool co-ordinator Lydia Degroot referring to students outside grade 3. They weren’t sure if they would be able to provide it for free again this season.

Jan. 26

Chefs told Free Press readers about the support they’d gotten to get a Red Seal Chef certification.

They started as dishwashers and servers but worked their way up, according to Red Rock Grill owner, James Clancy.

Feb. 2

Night to Light spoke about opening their doors to men in need of some help. Aside from housing, they offered guidance and support.

Daniel McCollom provided the space, saying he had struggled with addiction himself in the past.

Feb. 9

White Cane Week was celebrated by the local White Cane Club.

“Most people that are sighted don’t understand what it is like. How can you, if you have never experienced it,” said White Cane Club President Marilyn Vinson. She said the camaraderie provided by the club is important.

Feb. 16

The 4th Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races took place. In addition to the outhouse races, there were seven ice sculptures dotted around. There were about 100 sleigh rides and 1,400 chillies, hot chocolates and coffees were given out, according to Paul Litzenberger, one of the organizers.

Feb. 23

A world record breaker passed through the South Cariboo.

Jean-Aime Bigirimana was on the road for nearly 13 months since he set off on his quest to become the record holder for the longest journey on a bicycle in a single country. His excursion took him from Montreal to Canada’s east coast, back across to Vancouver and then up to Prince George.

“The most important thing to me is to get to the Arctic Ocean.”

Feb. 23

A Mt. Timothy dinner and dance raised $15,300. “We wanted it to be fun this year, said Debbie Dengel, the event organizer and a member of the Mt. Timothy board of directors. “We made some changes, so we added fun and entertainment.”

March 2

Businesses and students across the South Cariboo dressed in pink to oppose bullying. Aside from dressing in pink, some, like the students at Horse Lake Elementary drew people wearing pink shirts with messages like “be kind” and “be yourself.”

March 9

Butterfly Brushes was getting organized to raise funds for the 100 Mile Hospice programs.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual event just because it’s a fun evening, said Val Clemont, Board Director for the 100 Mile District Palliative Care Society. They were hoping for 40 to 50 people.

March 16

Students from around the Cariboo-Chilcotin filled the gym at the 100 Mile Elementary School for School District 27’s District Science Fair. Any of the students who earned a gold, silver or bronze medal were eligible to attend the Regional Science Fair in Kamloops. “They really develop their reasoning skills, their work habits,” said Jim Price, the district coordinator.

March 23

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School held its 19th annual Amnesty Concert. Intermixed among performances was a heavy message; not everyone has access to safe, affordable drinking water. “I think it really raises awareness in the school that not everybody has the same rights that we have in Canada,” said Lydia Kinasewich, a member of the club that organized the concert. The club raised $296 towards Splash.

March 30

Seedy Saturday helped young and old alike grow a love for gardening. “It’s sort of a first thing in the spring,” said Rod Hennecker, a member of the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-operative for which Seedy Saturday is a key fundraiser.

April 6

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School grads were getting ready for their annual fashion show. The theme for the show was 90s Babies chosen because the 2017 graduating class will be the last class to be born in the 1990s.

April 13

The Taylor Lake internment camp was chosen to be recognized for historic significance to British Columbians. Joe Komori, a Japanese-Canadian who was interned at the camp, estimates about 160 people were incarcerated there. “Government should, hopefully, have more stories to be told.

In 100 Mile House, people know what happened now because of that plaque. Any other place they know hardly anything … and they have to know.”

April 20

Approximately 150 children went out for the Easter egg hunt organized by the Free Press. The most sought-after prizes included two bicycles, one awarded in each age group.

April 27

The South Cariboo lost well-known rancher Wendell Monical. “He taught us how to ride a horse before we learned how to ride a bike,” said his son Marvin. Wendell Monical was 85.

May 4

The first bike rodeo took place, organized by Crime Stoppers, at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, where children could have their helmets fitted while volunteers were on hand to check bikes.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to come out, learn bike safety, learn the rules of the road,” said Const. Matt Ziemer.

May 11

A local quilting group set a new quilting record. The King’s Quilters sent 119 quilts, 250 dresses and 140 pairs of boys shorts off to developing countries. They’d been meeting once a week since last fall to work on the quilts and clothing items.

May 18

A new story walk mixed nature and reading for children in 100 Mile. In Centennial Park, storyboards were set up every 20m or so with laminated copies of different pages of the storybook Rough Day at Loon Lake.

June 1

Forest Grove Elementary School unveiled a new mosaic. Every student in the school decorated a glass bead with something of value to them. “The idea is when kids come into a school and they see something that they did and are a part of something, that is meaningful. They helped create it and are going to feel a part of [it].”

June 8

The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Fishing Derby saw 79 fish caught by 177 entrants and the big roast brought out 116 diners. Dennis Quaale caught the biggest fish overall at 4 lb, 4-3/4 ounces.

June 15

The 100 Mile House Cruzers hosted a huge car show with 128 extraordinary vintage vehicles on display as part of a Vintage Car Club of Canada’s Canada 150 Tour. The oldest vintage vehicle was a 1930s Model A Ford.

June 22

Children were learning outside about birds, bugs an botany as part of the Taking Learning Outside program. Learning stations were set up at the 100 Mile Marsh and Centennial Park. “All the research shows that kids need to get outside and learn. Children are healthier, happier and smarter if they get outside,” said Patricia Spencer, a local Wild BC facilitator.

June 29

The Wolfpack won the fourth ducal war in a Society for Creative Anachronism event. “It was the most decisive victory ever,” said the defeated Duke Owain.

After the war, the groups gathered together for a Bardic Slam, where the poetical among the group created songs and poems disparaging each other.