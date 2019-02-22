Community meeting focused on safety

These two last weeks will certainly be unforgettable until we get back to normal – honestly, I can’t remember having such a long bitter cold spell before! I have heard people saying their water lines froze, toilets had frozen and cracked, cars were unable to start even with block heaters plugged in, events were being cancelled and much more. For myself, the extreme cold flared up the arthritis making it more difficult to move around and just do everyday things. I am also dreading receiving the next hydro bill as I ran the pellet stove non-stop and turned on baseboard heaters. The one reassuring thing is that all of us were in the same boat and I wasn’t the only one experiencing this!

Community safety

Approximately 30 people attended a meeting at the community hall recently. Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, Dave Mingo and Al Richmond made a presentation on how we can make our community a safer place to live. The main topic was about a program called Citizens on Patrol and what all would be involved pertaining to the duties, responsibilities and limitations. Teams would be working together on two-hour shifts to be those extra eyes and ears for the RCMP. All information would be private and confidential. To sign up to be one of a team, please email 100MileCOP@gmail.com.

Bingo

Bingo has been up and running for the last month after our holiday break. I am pleased to report that some of the players have been volunteering their time to help me each week and it is most appropriate to personally thank them for their help. It is greatly appreciated, and thank you also to the new community members who have volunteered this past month.

Crib night

RB Café and Pub have set aside Thursday evenings for crib night starting at 6 p.m. These games are for fun and are free. Plans are in the works for a tournament on March 6 and there will be a registration fee for that event (unfortunately, that information is not available for me at this time).