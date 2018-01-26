Community literacy can fill weaknesses

By Anita Price

From the concept of time needed to plan out our day to being able to perform workplace tasks, our lives require us to understand and deal with many different, and often very complex concepts. To me, literacy embodies all of the skills needed to function in our daily lives. Thankfully that doesn’t mean we all need to be literate in all areas.

One of the areas of literacy which may often be overlooked is that of being community literate. This means knowing how to find community resources that are available to help you in areas where your personal literacy level is low. A good example of this is someone who has low computer literacy. Rather than avoiding the challenges of a computer, they rely on their community literacy skills to find out where they can get help with improving their computer literacy. (Free computer classes are held every Monday at 475 Birch Ave.). Another example could be someone needing to have a car repaired. They don’t need to be mechanically literate but if they are community literate, they know where the repair shops are located and have a network of friends to seek recommendations from.

Fortunately, our community is large enough to have a vast number of resources and yet small enough to make those resources accessible and familiar.

If you are new to the community or need assistance developing your community literacy skills, stop in at the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) office at #205-475 Birch Ave. Individual tutoring is available to help develop literacy in the core areas such as reading, finances and writing. Group programs to assist with computer literacy and English language development are also available and information about community programs is available when you need help with developing your community literacy skills.

