Community Spirit: Amy Baechmann

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) is providing students with an insight into careers they may see fit through volunteer work and job shadowing.

The finish line is near for 17-year-old Amy Baechmann, whose mind is set on a career in the veterinary field.

“Amy is very ambitious,” said Heather Wood, the work experience facilitator at PSO. “She has this passion for animals. This was a good spot (job shadowing) for her to start.”

Baechmann has been volunteering at a local veterinary clinic since last April. She said the hours will vary each week but often spends one or two days during the week.

“I really enjoy being around animals,” said Baechmann. “It’s been a great opportunity being able to job shadow at the vet. It’s been incredible, it’s been a hands-on experience – a great way to figure out if this is what I want to do with my future.”

Baechmann is currently awaiting a letter of acceptance into the animal health technologist program at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

“I visited the campus and that was really cool,” said Baechmann. “They have a whole clinic set aside for the program. It’s a small class size too, so you get those one-on-one opportunities with the professors.”

Volunteering at the clinic in 100 Mile, Baechmann spends time running the laundry, cleaning tools, prepping the clinic for surgeries and more.

“I have learned how to do labs, put in catheters and prep for dental,” said Baechmann. “It’s really cool. I will spend some Saturdays at the clinic because that’s when I get to be there for a full day.”

Baechmann is planning to keep working at the clinic after graduation.

“I have always wanted to help animals,” said Baechmann. “Whether I become a veterinarian or a veterinarian technician, I can help them get better in some way.”

Outside of school or the clinic, Baechmann has also volunteered for the Summer Festival, StrongStart and once as a mascot for the Free Press.

“It’s nice to see so many different people and have them begin to recognize you,” said Baechmann.

