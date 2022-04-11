Community event for autism awareness

A community event aimed at raising awareness and acceptance of people with autism is in the works for later this month.

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, Blue Sky’s Autism Services is planning a community gathering set for April 23 in 100 Mile House.

Face-painting, sensory stations, gross-motor activities and goodie bags with snacks will be available to attendees. A StoryWalk will also be set up at the event, featuring the book Autism Is… which explains the diagnosis from the perspective of a grandmother whose grandson is on the spectrum.

“Because there is such a broad spectrum for autism, it can be visible or not visible to others,” said Addilyn Ratcliff, of Blue Sky’s Autism Services. “We feel our parents need support and understanding in the community. They need to feel that their student is included and welcomed whatever their abilities.”

Creating awareness and education in the South Cariboo for families who may not understand what autism is all about is an important goal in hosting this annual event, Ratcliff said.

“Hopefully with each awareness event we put on, we can educate others more and suggest ways that businesses and individuals could be more inclusive for our families, students and individuals in the community on the spectrum.”

Ratcliff said that she and other staff are working to confirm the venue for the April 23 event – set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find out more visit Blue Sky’s Autism Services Facebook page.



