Community donates $200 to Carefree bingo games

Blanche McAloney laughs during a game of bingo at Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carefree Manor resident Blanche McAloney studies her bingo card closely during the New Years special bingo game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carefree Manor’s bingo group takes their bingo very seriously, especially when big money is on the table.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Arlie Wasstrom laughs in between bingo numbers being called at Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Guy Brown and Fran Campbell study their bingo cards thoughtfully as they wait for one of their numbers to be called. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carefree Manor volunteer bingo caller Lucille Armstrong calls out the latest bingo number while fellow Vicki Hunter studies the player’s cards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jean-Anne Robitaille smiles widely as she gets a bingo at Carefree Manor’s New Year’s bingo game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jean-Anne Robitaille won herself a new toque at Care Free Manor’s New Year’s bingo game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jean-Anne Robitaille, (from left), Joanne Levick and Doris Powell enjoy a game of bingo at Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tom Sabo smirks after ribbing bingo caller Lucille Armstrong (not pictured) about her bingo calling abilities.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paula Klieman secures herself a bingo at Carefree Manor’s New Year’s bingo game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

If there’s one thing the residents of Carefree Manor enjoy, it’s bingo.

A dedicated group of about 15 residents come together three times a week to play bingo for quarters. Every now and again, however, they play for big money thanks to community donations gathered by their dedicated bingo caller Lucille Armstrong.

This past week, the seniors played for $260 and presents like socks and toques in special Christmas and New Years bingo games. It was serious business with so much money for grabs, Armstrong said, but lots of fun for everyone.

“I love doing it and I love seeing their faces with how excited they get when we come up with these nice big pots,” Armstrong said. “I love the banter and the laughing. The residents are just amazing.”

Armstrong, 57, has been volunteering to be a bingo caller at Carefree for the past few years since retiring from RBC. While originally she came to the assisted living facility to visit one of her senior friends, she has since taken on running the special bingo games and fell in love with interacting with the regular players.

Whenever she posts about the games on Facebook, Armstrong said she’s always surprised by how much people donate, especially in recent months. Last year, she only raised $100 for both games and this year easily doubled it in five days. She suspects that the community really feels for the seniors after the hardships of 2021.

Carefree’s activity director Marlene Love said their residents love it when people like Armstrong come in to volunteer. She especially finds it heartwarming the South Cariboo donates to special activities like their Christmas and New years bingo games this year.

“For myself, I find it amazing the community reaches out to seniors like they do. I know they do the same at Fischer Place and Mill Site too, so I think it’s just amazing what people do for each other in this town,” Love said.

Beyond the thrill of the gamble, Love said with a laugh, she thinks Carefree’s residents enjoy bingo for the camaraderie it provides. When a game gets going she said the players all joyfully banter back and forth like a family.

Armstrong said she has already received messages from community members about donating to the Valentines Day bingo game, which she welcomes. She intends to host that special event and a St. Patrick’s Day game but after that will need to step away. She is in the process of moving away from the area and said she’s looking for someone to take over running these special games.

“I used to call bingo twice a week but now I’m only doing it on special occasions because I’m all the way out in 70 Mile,” Armstrong said. “If somebody was interested (in taking over) it would be wonderful if they could approach Marlene (and sign up).”

Anyone interested in volunteering at Carefree can contact Love at marlene_carefree@outlook.com.



