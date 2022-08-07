COLUMN: Watch Lake hosts second gymkhana

Mason Pincott brings his horse around as he competes in the Watch Lake-Green Lake Gymkhana in July. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) Gymkhana will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The gates open at 10 a.m. and the events start at noon. Everyone is welcome. Admission is $2. This is a horse and rider sporting event, which includes barrel racing, musical tires and baton racing.

The gymkhana will be held at the grounds just west of the Little Horse Lodge. There will be a concession serving mouth-watering hamburgers and hotdogs, pop, coffee, chocolate bars and chips. There is also a refreshment garden to quench the adults’ thirst. The gymkhana is a lot of fun for both competitors and the public, so bring a good hat, sunscreen and your camera. If you would like more information, contact Dimps Horn at 250-456-7741. We will see you there.

July gymkhana results

What an excellent turnout at the July gymkhana, with at least 88 cowboys and cowgirls competing in the various categories, which included the Pole Bending, Stake Race, Barrel Race and the Key Hole.

Here are the first, second, third and fourth place winners’ results:

Senior (19+): 1st Tiffany Pincott, 2nd Alana Fearnley, 3rd Samantha Evans, 4th Jade Rogars.

Intermediate (13-18): 1st Montana Pereman, tied in 2nd Mason Pincott and Trista McMillan, 3rd Zoe Mossiman, tied in 4th Brooke Teng and Eva Tinson.

Junior (9-12): 1st Riley Herperger, 2nd Emerson Vanleewen, tied in 3rd Kamerin Scott and Paisley Pereman, 4th Bonnie Lythe.

Peewee (3-8): 1st Larah Pincott, 2nd Chase Pincott, tied in 3rd Maysa Pozzobon and Jordyn Folk, tied in 4th Yukon Fremlin and Emily Tubbs.

Peewee Lead-Line: 1st Hoss Fremlin, 2nd Karter Pincott, 3rd Aurora Jensen, 4th Wyatt Jensen.

Special wishes

Happy belated birthday to Dimps Horn who celebrated her special day on July 29. Hope you had a wonderful day.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Calendar

Watch Lake-North Green Lake VFD (WLNGLVFD) meets two to three times a month. The next three practices will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug 30 from 6- 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

The WLGLCA will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or any news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.