COLUMN: Egress road to be completed this fall

Work started on the egress route for any emergencies for Green Lake South Road residents accouple of years ago and it’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2022. (Ken Alexander photo)

Work on the egress route starting at Access #12 on Green Lake South Road has been ongoing since last winter, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands & Natural Resource Operations.

The road is logged and roughed in, while gravelling, and the culvert, and gate still have to be completed, a ministry spokesperson said. The ministry hopes to have the route completed by the fall.

“When it’s finished, the route will have top gravel. There will be wider areas for pullouts. This had to be done for logging trucks access.”

The egress route, which will allow residents and South Green Lake visitors to escape the community in an emergency, connects to two different roads: the Green Lake/Jim Lake Forest Service Road (FSR) to the south and Green Lake/Nolan FSR and Green Lake Pressy FSR to the north.

The ministry representative said there will be a gate at the Access #12 entrance on Green Lake South Road, and it will be locked.

The ministry will be responsible for access.

“The local fire department will also need access for emergencies or for special community access needs, such as the RCMP and utilities,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong