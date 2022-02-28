COLUMN: Deka residents seek Firehall access for activities

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) continues efforts to regain access to Deka Lake Volunteer Firehall for community activities.

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Chair Margo Wagner had agreed that it is a huge issue and said that formulating a policy would take until January. A motion was also passed to prepare a report outlining conditions to be met. DLDRA hopes to soon see results of these measures.

Condolences

Sadly, one of our best-loved residents from the 1970s to 2015, Marion Traill, passed away Feb. 2, at the age of 91. Marion was the last remaining founding member of Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, “chief” quilter, and a tremendous asset to our community. Sincere sympathy is extended to her 92-year-old husband, Don, and their family.

Friends also send sincere condolences to Joice Jenewein on the recent passing of both her sister, Rose, and a nephew.

Mussel monitoring

DLDRA reports that Deka Lake again underwent invasive mussel monitoring in 2021. New Clean Drain Dry and Play Clean Go signs were also installed.

Lakes across B.C. are tested over the summer for the presence of invasive mussels. Zebra and quagga mussels wreak havoc in freshwater systems as they attach to hard surfaces, clog boat motors, and their sharp shells cut swimmers’ feet. Monthly sampling was performed by the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC) at the south point of Deka Lake. Pending funding, and thanks to input from DLDRA, ISCBC will monitor at Access #6 in 2022.

Clean Drain Dry encourages recreationists not to spread invaders into lakes and rivers. Seven new signs were mounted: four at Deka, and one each at Hathaway Lake, Higgins Lake and Sulphurous Lake.

Play Clean Go signs were also installed along three trails, one each at Deka, Higgins and Sulphurous lakes. These encourage recreationists to ensure that their gear, clothing and pets are free of invasives before setting out on a trail. Two signs had attached boot brushes for recreationists’ use.

Mussel monitoring was funded by the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy. Signs were funded through the CRD.

Quilters meet

The Log Cabin Quilters meet at Interlakes Community Centre every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2.p.m., but their Community Quilting days are the second, fourth, (and fifth when relevant) Wednesdays of every month. The first and third Wednesdays are for members only. Hence, March 2 is members only, and March 9 is Community Quilting.

Celebrations

Birthday bubbly goes to Pat Lytton, Joyce Rowe, Cameron Caldwell, Duncan Jarvis and Les Poirier. Congratulations to Dee and Garry Kurtenacker on their 26th wedding anniversary today.

