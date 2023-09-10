CMHA celebrating community resilience

On September 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the South Cariboo CMHA wants to celebrate 100 Mile House and the community’s strength and resilience. (Facebook Photo)

Community resilience is defined by a community’s ability to overcome adversity.

That’s precisely what the South Cariboo’s Canadian Mental Health Society (SCCMHA) wants to celebrate on September 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in 100 Mile House.

There will be a bouncy castle, story walk, and other events for kids to provide them with a great night of fun. A couple of food trucks will be on hand providing free food while the music of local band, the Rooney Toones, sets the mood.

Eventgoers can also relax with yoga or take part in a journey activity to record their COVID-19 experience of strength and resilience.

The free event was initially planned three years ago but was delayed several times due to the pandemic, said Kristen Wells, SCCMHA community navigator. With things up and running again, she said the community will be able to come together and celebrate their resilience through difficult times.

“Now that COVID isn’t necessarily a huge thing anymore, we decided to change it to just celebrating 100 Mile and our strength as a community because we faced a pretty hard time,” said Wells, who began working for the SCCMHA at the end of 2021

She said her role entails highlighting the resources the CMHA provides to the community by guiding the district through challenging times, such as wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization provides mental health services, support, advocacy, education, research, and services to persons experiencing mental illness throughout Canada.

Wells emphasized the importance of the free event given the financial hardships many face throughout the community and province due to inflation.

“Everything is so expensive these days, and prices are constantly going up with gas and groceries,” said Wells. “It’s not always feasible to take your whole family on a night out… So it’s very nice to offer free food and entertainment without families stressing, enjoying, and not worrying about that stuff.”

No registration is required, and anyone interested in attending can contact the SCCMHA at 250-395-4883 or visit southcariboo.cmha.bc.ca for more details.

