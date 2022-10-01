Clive Bailey volunteers his time making the lives of seniors easier

Bailey, a carpenter by trade, volunteers his time to help seniors who need repairs done around their home

Clive Bailey uses the one thing he knows best to help people who need an extra pair of hands.

Bailey, a carpenter by trade, volunteers his time to help seniors who need repairs done around their homes.

They might be physically incapable of doing the work and not have family who can give them a hand. It could be a job not easily done such as repairing a stair railing or something creating a physical danger to them, he said.

The basic idea is to improve their quality of living.

Bailey who was born and raised in 100 Mile House and moved back in May after spending two years doing production framing in Vancouver.

“I hate the city so I just went for the opportunity as soon as I saw a chance to come home.”

He said he isn’t sure where he originally got the idea. It’s not something he would have thought of doing a couple of years ago.

“It’s hard to say. I’ve been thinking that question over myself,” he said, “I just wanted to do something to help and I only really know one thing to do, so why not that?”

When choosing a new client he makes a post on Facebook saying he is looking to volunteer his time to help someone in need of his services. After that, it is really just a random choice of who he would like to help, based on the people he talks to. It’s whose stories really make him want to do something, how he feels about their situation and who seems to be most in need of some help.

While he does not mind a bit of travel he would like to keep the jobs in the 100 Mile House and surrounding area.

One project has been completed so far and the client for the second has been chosen.

“The first clients were super nice people and she so grateful for it,” he said.

He supplies the nails and 12-15 hours of labour for free and the client provides the materials at their own cost. Existing materials around the house are used if available.

If things keep going the way as it is right now Bailey may try to get a non-profit set up or possibly crowdfunding to help cover the cost of materials.

“(I’m) not by any means well off so I’m just giving what I can,” he said.

Originally Bailey planned to do the work on his own. Then a friend helped him with the first job and both he and his brother would like to help with future jobs. Others have also indicated they would like to contribute their time.

There is a possibility students interested in carpentry could come on board. This would help the students get their volunteer hours needed for graduation, plus Bailey likes to teach and would like to pass on his knowledge.

Baily said that he respects the privacy of the clients and that they would never see their names or photos of the jobs blasted across social media.

Bailey is currently busy moving into a new place and working seven days a week so his time is limited at the moment. He hopes once he is settled however and if things are going well he could plan to do volunteer jobs on a monthly basis.

“I do not feel like I am giving something away because I’m getting something back from it, getting the joy from helping the people,” he said.



